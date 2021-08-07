Horsin’ Around a great time for all involved

Bobby Denner. (Liz Twan photo) Brady McNolty. (Liz Twan photo) Brianna Billy. (Liz Twan photo) Karen Yaworski, one of the organizers for Eagle View Equestrian Centre’s annual Horsin’ Around in the Cariboo, competes in barrel racing July 24. (Liz Twan photo) Keely Durrell finished second Sunday, July 25 at Horsin’ Around in the Cariboo. (Liz Twan photo) Reese Colgate, riding Kiddo, brings it home in the outdoor arena at Eagle View Equestrian Centre. Colgate picked up the win in a time of 14.922 seconds, and pocketed $53 for her efforts. (Liz Twan photo) Remee Twan of 150 Mile House was the youngest barrel racer of the day Saturday, July 24 during Eagle View Equestrian Centre’s annual, two-day Horsin’ Around in the Cariboo festivities. (Liz Twan photo) Rylan King of Williams Lake. (Liz Twan photo)

There was some definite Horsin’ Around in the Cariboo July 24-25 at Eagle View Equestrian Centre.

The annual, equine -themed weekend was a two-event weekend with barrel racing held both Saturday and Sunday, while cattle sorting took place on Sunday, July 25 throughout the day.

With the COVID-19 restrictions finally lifted some events cancelled last year were able to be held once again as participants were thrilled to be taking part in the weekend.

With a history of over 10 years, the event has been cancelled just once during the 2017 wildfires.

Lori Rankin, manager of Eagle View Equestrian Centre, said it’s always an amazing reunion of old friends gathering to enjoy a friendly competition on a larger scale, considering an additional $3,000 was added to the prize money pool in the open barrel racing.

“The race was much more exciting with spectators in the grandstands cheering and encouraging the riders,” Rankin said.

And then, of course, let’s not forget about cattle sorting, organized by LeeAnn Crosina and her husband, Al.

From this summer reporter’s point of view it is so much fun watching and listening to the partners communicating with each other and letting each other know what’s happening, and where each cow is.

I would like to say a big thank you to the Eagle View Equestrian Centre committee for putting on this race and keeping the ground safe and the cows fresh for all the competitors.



