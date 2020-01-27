Horsefly community hosts party celebrating skating rink grand opening

The community of Horsefly hosted a party in celebration of the opening of its new, outdoor skating rink.

Held Jan. 11, the festivities includes a hockey game, kids skating, hot dogs, hot chocolate and a presentation by the Williams Lake Community Forest, who helped fund the project.

Horsefly resident Linda Bartsch said the skating rink has been busy since it was first flooded in November, survived the “warm spell” and is now in great shape.

“It even has covered areas to put on your skates, with benches donated by Pioneer Log Homes,” Bartsch said. “It has night lights and a campfire pit. So come on out and go skating.”

READ MORE: New Horsefly skating rink open for all-season use

She added Dan Kam has been snow blowing and countless volunteers have been busy helping to shovel snow. The Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department, meanwhile, has been keeping the rink flooded.

“A successful project being enjoyed by many,” she said.

Funders for the project included: the Cariboo Regional District, School District 27, Tolko, West Fraser, Williams Lake Truckers Association, West Fraser Truckers, Pioneer Log Homes, Kershaw Fencing, Lemon Lake Mechanical and a host of community members.



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter