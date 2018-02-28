HOCKEY SHOWCASE: WLMHA rep teams and officials

As Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association teams enter into their respective year end challenges and award banquets, we celebrate the season with our annual Williams Lake Minor Hockey Showcase.

Check it out in Wednesday’s print edition of the Williams Lake Tribune. Thank you to all the businesses who supported the project, along with the WLMHA.

READ MORE: WLMHA awards celebrate commitment, dedication

Below are the WLMHA’s rep teams and officials:

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves: Assistant coach Shane Vermeulen (back from left), Ariel Billyboy, Bobby Gilbert, Alexee Gustafson, Tianna Gilbert, Kathleen Sharman, Danielle O’Hara, Kendra Parent, Madigan Riplinger, Gabriela Smith Forzanni, Rachel Loewen, coach Steve O’Hara, assistant coach Randy Riplinger, Karmyn Fisher (front from left), Jazmin Guichon, Rachel Kennedy, Keira Vermeulen, Dylan Passeri, Jadyn Monical, Hannah Chestnut, Shayne Sutton, Cadence Petitclerc-Crosby.

Williams Lake Atom Development Timberwolves: On-ice helper Clay Palmantier (back from left), Ethan McDonald, Ben Fofonoff, Andrew Langford, Rhys Marchand, head coach Tyrel Lucas, Colton Gerrior, Brody Brook, Amadeus Isnardy, assistant coach/safety Kirby Fofonoff, Dawson Rowse (front from left), Jeremy Higginson, Asher Lucas, Andrew Lindsay, Jaxson Dikur, Grady Gustafson, Robert Palmantier, Carson Carriere, Linden Pinette, missing: Grant Gustafson (assistant coach).

Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves: Head coach Brad Thomas (back from left), assistant coach Steve Pigeon, Kyle Jansma, Curtis Roorda, Keon harry, Cortland Forester, Ryan Bauer, Dylan Telford, Jake Buxton, Maxwell Sanford, Derek Rispin, Kyle Wiggins, Evan Pigeon, Nick Wright, Owen Kritz, assistant coach Troy Weil, manager Mike Rispin, Logan Rhodes (front from left), Brock Everett, Jaxen Carson, Sam Chabot, Davis Franklin, Lochen Virk, Ty Oviatt, Finley Enns, Kai Flett and missing: Jacob Johnson, goalie coach Cody Tent and assistant coach Kyle Larden.

Williams Lake Midget Timberwolves: Jace Myers (back from left), Dayton Long, Sam Powers, Ethan Garland, Justin Swan, head coach Owen Thomas (middle from left), Jax Passeri, Nic Flinton, Jimi Belleau-Wells, Dylan Carr, Ryan Allan, Cade Enns, Ryley Haines, assistant coach Frankie Robbins, Ryan Balbirnie (front from left), Raeyden Beauchamp, Dawson Billyboy, Brody Conroy, Tyson Conroy, Lane Spooner and missing from photo: Denzel Jackson, Malakai Andy, Wyatt Jacobson, Travis Flaherty (safety), Jonathan Jackson (safety) and Quynn Passeri (manager/safety).

Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves: Assistant coach Lindsey Wood (back from left), assistant coach Parnell Pinette, Boston Pierce, Blake Pigeon, Brady Wood, Cameron Pinette, Declan Pocock (middle from left), Aiden Fulton, Carter Boomer, Ryan Rife, Nate Graham Jimmie, Beau Sanford, Eli Schwaller, Jackson Altwasser, Ajay Virk, head coach Ben Pierce, Lucas Pinette (front from left), Ian Foster, Tristan Reid, Dustin Forster, Trey Pacheco, Landon Coombes and Darian Louie. Missing from the photo: Ethan Moore.

Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves: Head coach Roy Call (back from left), Faith Rosette, Faith Myers, Paige Outhouse, Emma Roorda, Brette Kerley, Sara Vermeulen, Addie Cleave, assistant coach Scott Cross, Bronwyn Pockock (front from left), Anya Levermann, Kassidy Herrick, Rachel Cross, Brooke Call, Sienna Monical and Pyper Alexander. Missing from photo: Hailey Drodge, Ayme Desmond, Dylan Passeri, Cadence Petitclerc-Crosby, Emma Pittman, assistant coach Tessa Hare, assistant coach Julia Flinton, Lara Roorda (safety) and Cindy Outhouse (manager).