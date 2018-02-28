HOCKEY SHOWCASE: Initiation division

As Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association teams enter into their respective year end challenges and award banquets, we celebrate the season with our annual Williams Lake Minor Hockey Showcase.

Check it out in Wednesday’s print edition of the Williams Lake Tribune. Thank you to all the businesses who supported the project, along with the WLMHA.

Initiation Timbits Black: Head coach Lee Williston (back), Rylan Buick (front from left), Gavin Francis, Xander Goertz, Ty Williston, Electra Cahoose, Kalen Surette, Mathias Goodrich, Halle Overton and Abdullah Marhoon. Missing from photo: assistant coach Gerald Overton, assistant coach Tyrel Lucas and Kayla Lucas (safety).

Initiation Timbits Blue: Roster in no particular order: Head caoch Tyrel Lucas, assistant coach Kevin Trott, Reed Christensen, Emmett Ketter, Kesley Gerhardi, Lucas Trott, Jaxon Benvin, Emmeline Theriault, Chase Benvin, Deqlen Johnny, Tyson Graham, Donte Bull and Hayze Gerhardi.

Initiation Timbits Grey: Coach Mario Lachapelle (back from left), Teerach Suapa, Kesler Linklater, Coalton Vickers, assistant coach Russell Bobrowski, Oliver Bobrowski (front from left), Declan Hopkins, Phoenix Lachapelle and Connor Sauls. Missing from photo: Kayla Lucas (safety) and assistant coach Tyrel Lucas.

Initiation Timbits Red: Roster in no particular order: head coach Colin Neiser, assistant coach Cameron Cochran, Rodney Solomon, Flynn Kinley, Aaron Sanford, Caleb Paquette, Matthew Boyd-Gilbert, Henry Neiser, Cody Thissen, Terrell Robbins, Sanin Haig-Brown, Rhyder Forster and Carter Cochran.

Initiation Timbits White: Roster in no particular order: head coach Clay Palmantier, Jarrett Mecham, Lane Judd, Caelan Prest, Chance Palmantier, Talyn Wycotte, Charlotte Ethier, Metias Stump, Kesler Parker, Payton Alexis and Jaiden Holm. Missing from photo: assistant coach Tyrel Lucas. and Kayla Lucas (safety).