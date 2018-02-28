HOCKEY SHOWCASE: Atom division

As Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association teams enter into their respective year end challenges and award banquets, we celebrate the season with our annual Williams Lake Minor Hockey Showcase.

Check it out in Wednesday’s print edition of the Williams Lake Tribune. Thank you to all the businesses who supported the project, along with the WLMHA.

Below are the WLMHA’s atom division teams:

Atom Avalanche: Coaches/managers (left to right) Chantelle Cheek, Jay Cheek, Rick Skerry, Tyler Perry, Paul Chabot, Lindsey Wood (head coach) and Dani Wood. Players (back row, left) Johana Ketter, Madeleine Heal, Paige Cheek, Emma Koster, Danika Solomon, Katie Halladay, Isabella Smith Forzzani, Devony Michel, Neen Suapa (front row, left), Tessa Chabot, Jada Wood, Brinley Pawluk, Kaitlyn Brown, Calleigh Skerry, Poppy Watson, Anna Fait and Reese Overton. Missing: Maia Prest and on-ice volunteers Bronwyn Pocock and Rachel Loewen.

Atom Blue Timberwolves: Assistant coach Vinnie Grondines (back from left), Cordell Elkins, Lane Carson, Blaire Camille, Aiden Quilt and head coach Willie Sellars. Trace Reid (front from left), Cash Sellars, Lucas Sanford, Jeremiah Kalelest, Tyler Kitsul, Niko Grondines and Gerald Hance. Missing from photo: Arwin Klar and team manager Debbie Reid.

Atom Orange Cheezies: Head coach Chad Seelhof (back row from left) Drayden Paul, Maison Supernault, Jonas McCarthy, Owen Kinley and assistant coach Shawn Knott. Angus Cobb (front from left), Justin Either, Cooper Seelhof, Luke Robertson, Nathan Green, Jacob Knott and Tobias Baumann. Missing from photo: Seth Cahoose, Ace Palmantier, Presley Stump, assistant coach Dena Baumann and Ricky Seelhof (safety).

Atom Green Dragons: Kacey Huffman (back row from left), head coach Cuyler Huffman, and Logan Seer. Breandan Wycotte (front row from left), Blake Lambe, Star Lulua, Oakley West Tallio, Carter Langton, Austin Ludwig, Magnus Tough and Dawson Spady. Missing from photo: Levi Weir, Kody Camille, Keray JR Camille (asst. coach) and Christina Lambe/Laura Seer (managers).

Atom Red Raptors: Assistant coach Drew Story (back row from left), Keane Philbrick, Brandt Carrier, Jaxtyn Marklinger, head coach Kris Waters, Nate Johnson, Jackson Waters, Logan Vickers and assistant coach Shane Johnston. Christian Pinette (front row from left), Austen Johnston, Lucious Sellars-Chelsea, Cameron Straub, Tyrell Johnston, Deklan Monical and Kaiden Lamothe. Missing from photo: Rylund Wycotte, Lindsay Shull (safety) and Treava Marklinger (manager).