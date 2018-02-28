HOCKEY SHOWCASE: Atom division

As Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association teams enter into their respective year end challenges and award banquets, we celebrate the season with our annual Williams Lake Minor Hockey Showcase.

Check it out in Wednesday’s print edition of the Williams Lake Tribune. Thank you to all the businesses who supported the project, along with the WLMHA.

READ MORE: WLMHA awards celebrate commitment, dedication

Below are the WLMHA’s atom division teams:

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Atom Avalanche: Coaches/managers (left to right) Chantelle Cheek, Jay Cheek, Rick Skerry, Tyler Perry, Paul Chabot, Lindsey Wood (head coach) and Dani Wood. Players (back row, left) Johana Ketter, Madeleine Heal, Paige Cheek, Emma Koster, Danika Solomon, Katie Halladay, Isabella Smith Forzzani, Devony Michel, Neen Suapa (front row, left), Tessa Chabot, Jada Wood, Brinley Pawluk, Kaitlyn Brown, Calleigh Skerry, Poppy Watson, Anna Fait and Reese Overton. Missing: Maia Prest and on-ice volunteers Bronwyn Pocock and Rachel Loewen.

Atom Blue Timberwolves: Assistant coach Vinnie Grondines (back from left), Cordell Elkins, Lane Carson, Blaire Camille, Aiden Quilt and head coach Willie Sellars. Trace Reid (front from left), Cash Sellars, Lucas Sanford, Jeremiah Kalelest, Tyler Kitsul, Niko Grondines and Gerald Hance. Missing from photo: Arwin Klar and team manager Debbie Reid.

Atom Orange Cheezies: Head coach Chad Seelhof (back row from left) Drayden Paul, Maison Supernault, Jonas McCarthy, Owen Kinley and assistant coach Shawn Knott. Angus Cobb (front from left), Justin Either, Cooper Seelhof, Luke Robertson, Nathan Green, Jacob Knott and Tobias Baumann. Missing from photo: Seth Cahoose, Ace Palmantier, Presley Stump, assistant coach Dena Baumann and Ricky Seelhof (safety).

Atom Green Dragons: Kacey Huffman (back row from left), head coach Cuyler Huffman, and Logan Seer. Breandan Wycotte (front row from left), Blake Lambe, Star Lulua, Oakley West Tallio, Carter Langton, Austin Ludwig, Magnus Tough and Dawson Spady. Missing from photo: Levi Weir, Kody Camille, Keray JR Camille (asst. coach) and Christina Lambe/Laura Seer (managers).

Atom Red Raptors: Assistant coach Drew Story (back row from left), Keane Philbrick, Brandt Carrier, Jaxtyn Marklinger, head coach Kris Waters, Nate Johnson, Jackson Waters, Logan Vickers and assistant coach Shane Johnston. Christian Pinette (front row from left), Austen Johnston, Lucious Sellars-Chelsea, Cameron Straub, Tyrell Johnston, Deklan Monical and Kaiden Lamothe. Missing from photo: Rylund Wycotte, Lindsay Shull (safety) and Treava Marklinger (manager).

Atom Black Venom: Assistant coach Mario Lachapelle (back row from left), Cassius Ford, Tyler Beaulne, head coach Jamie Beaulne, Bayne Cons, Andrew Villeneuve and assistant coach Kent Watson. Memphis Lachapelle (front row from left), Caleb Engle, Kohen Fisher, Daniel Klyne, Grady Watson, Landon Sorenson, Jayden Fradsham and Kendon Mackinnon. Missing from photo: Easton Bringham, Christopher Ford (safety) and Tammy Watson (manager).

Previous story
HOCKEY SHOWCASE: Novice division
Next story
HOCKEY SHOWCASE: Peewee division

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP go pink to support kids

Officers in lakecity go about their day, attending accidents and giving talks, on Pink Shirt Day 2018

Nice needs no filter

Lake City Secondary celebrates Pink Shirt Day

Ice crystals set the scene for spectacular sight over lakecity

Reader captures the beauty of light from a sunrise being refracted through ice fog Tuesday

Xeni Gwet’in community goes to polls today to elect chief

The First Nations community of Xeni Gwet’in will go to the pools to elect a new chief.

March 26 homeless count for Williams Lake

Homeless outreach worker Wayne Lucier says the local homeless count will be part of a provincial count.

Evacuated cat finds his way home seven months after B.C. wildfires

‘He just decided he was going on a holiday — an extended holiday’

B.C. parents to get online assistance on cyberbullying

Pink Shirt Day brings new fund to help protect kids from exploitation

Feds use $23M to expand multiculturalism

Liberal government addresses issues of anti-immigrant sentiment and racism bubbling up at home

Liberals vow to replace Phoenix pay system

Federal employees rally in cities around the country today

Vancouver, Canucks to host 2019 NHL entry draft

Commissioner Bettman announces draft back in Canada for first time since 2009

RCMP warn of disturbing phone calls being made to Lower Mainland women

Police say male caller tells women he’s installed video cameras in their homes and threatens them

B.C. college of midwives seeks to ban term ‘death midwife’

Association goes to court, claiming two people are using term ‘midwife’ but are not registered

A day later, Morneau defends his budget

Minister fields complaints that plan doesn’t protect Canada enough from competitiveness threats

Weight loss, cryptocurrency fraud among BBB’s top 10 scams of 2017

Better Business Bureau releases its best-of-the-worst in reported fraud last year

Most Read