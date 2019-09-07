Hit to Pass part of the fun as Thunder Mountain Speedway to host final races of 2019 Saturday

Gordon Bettles (front) leads the way on route to a victory in the Hit to Pass Saturday during Thunder Mountain Speedway’s 2018 Grand Finale Season Points Championships and Day of Destruction. (Patrick Davies photo)

Thunder Mountain Speedway is set to host stock car drivers and destruction specialists for their final event of the 2019 racing season at the local speedway Saturday starting at 1 p.m. In its regular points classes, champions in the bone stock, pro mini and street stock divisions will be crowned based on their accumulated points throughout the season.

Currently leading the bone stock division is Quesnel’s Mitch Rollo with 150 points, followed by Damien Fisher in second and Steve Panta in third. Leading the street stock class is Tim Westwick, followed by Tyler Yuille in second and Arnie Kunka in third. Leading the pro mini division heading into Saturday’s final is a tie between Jaye Salmon and Mikey Garcia.

After the points championship concludes, the Day of Destruction hit to pass takes centre stage as an afternoon of crashing, and passing, is on the agenda.

Also included in the Day of Destruction will be a smoke show competition and king of the hill racing. Qualifying laps kick off at noon, with racing to get underway at 1 p.m. This will be the final event of the season at Thunder Mountain Speedway, so racing fans won’t want to miss it.