High school rodeo rides into lakecity Friday

Sure and steady, Brock Everett of Williams Lake ropes his calf in the boys breakaway event during last year’s BC High School Rodeo Association Provincial Junior Finals at Stampede Park in Williams Lake. (Gaeil Farrar photo)

The best young cowboys and cowgirls in the province will be in Williams Lake this weekend when the lakecity plays host to the annual Williams Lake High School Rodeo at the Stampede Grounds.

Entries heading into the weekend are hovering around the 400 mark in events including tie-down roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, cutting, reined cowhorse, team roping, barrel racing, pole bending, breakaway roping, goat tying and the queen event.

Williams Lake High School Rodeo Club president Wyatt Armes, a Grade 12 student who will compete in cutting and tie-down roping, said it’s shaping up to be a great weekend of rodeo as many hours of volunteer work have taken place to make sure the Stampede Grounds are in phenomenal shape.

“It’s definitely really fun to have a local rodeo, and a lot of work to put on,” Armes said. “We’ve been going pretty flat out getting ready.”

Local competitors include Brock Everett, Cordell Pinchbeck, Conway Pinchbeck, Jordan Monical, Nic Flinton, Ryan Roberts, Will Roberts, Anna Best and Armes.

Of note, 12 bull riders are entered to compete in the senior division, including Cordell.

Friday, cutting kicks off the action bright and early at 9 a.m., followed by the junior rodeo — for athletes grades 6-9 — starting at 1 p.m.

Saturday, the juniors will kick off the rodeo again at 9 a.m., with the senior rodeo — for cowboys and cowgirls grades 10-12 — to follow at 1 p.m.

Sunday, the spotlight will continue to shine on the senior athletes with the rodeo getting underway at 9 a.m.

“We just want to invite everyone to come out to watch — the public and all the sponsors to come down, just anyone who’s supported us through our dinner and auction and other little fundraisers we’ve done throughout the year,” Armes said.

“It’s free, there will be a concession, and Cowboy’s Choice is coming to town so they’ll have their travel tent there setup with all their western stuff. We’d love to see the public out.”

Parking is available in the Stampede infield, where seating will be open in the infield VIP section of the arena.

