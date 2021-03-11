High School Rodeo events planned for Cariboo cities

Both Williams Lake and Quesnel are set to host rodeos for students this spring

Tyson Roberts of Quesnel holds on for dear life during the saddle bronc event at the B.C. High School Rodeo in 2020. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The spring schedule for B.C. high school rodeo includes two events in Quesnel, and one in Williams Lake.

The schedule was released on the High School Rodeos of BC Facebook pages, and notes the dates and events could change due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Please note that our members will be expected for follow all COVID-19 health guidelines and the plan put in place by High School Rodeo of BC,” the schedule reads. “Failure to follow these very specific rules for each venue will result in members being asked to leave.”

Williams Lake will host the first rodeo of the year for the South District on May 1-2.

Quesnel is set to host a north/south combination event on May 7-9, and the high school provincial finals from June 11-13. Quesnel hosted the only high school rodeo of the year in B.C. in September of 2020.

Other dates on the schedule include April 17-18 in Chetwynd, May 1-2 and May 15-16 near Dawson Creek, May 15-16 in Merritt and May 29-30 in Clinton. The junior provincial finals will also be hosted in Merritt May 22-24.

National finals are planned for Iowa and Nebraska, with the Canadian High School Finals set for August 6-8 in Swift Current, Sask.

