High school regional wrestling tournament in Williams Lake Feb. 10

Lake City Secondary – Columneetza campus will be hosting the high school wrestling regional championships on Feb. 10, 2023.

Starting at 9 a.m., wrestlers from Grades 8 to 12 will be facing off on the mat.

Wrestlers will be coming from schools in 100 Mile House, Bella Coola, Prince George, Mackenzie, Chetwynd, and Vanderhoof.

The athletes are looking to qualify for the provincial championships, which take place later this month.

The Williams Lake Wrestling Club is hosting the regionals for the first time in over a decade, and are hosting in order to showcase the sport locally.

Despite having a nationally-ranked wrestling team, the local club is still building .

“We want people to come in and check it out,” said coach Ian Pare.

There will be 12 wrestlers from the Williams Lake team, which includes students from both campuses, some will be competing in their first ever tournament.

Also competing will be local national champion Kai Pare, who trains with the United States national team in Vegas, but is travelling back to the lakecity for the competition.

The Williams Lake team has been the regional champions for the last few years and hope to maintain this position heading into provincials.

High school sportsWilliams LakeWrestling