Live high school wrestling will be taking place during the regional championships at Lake City Secondary - Columneetza campus. (Jake Dye/Peninsula Clarion) Live wrestling competition will be taking place most of the day Friday at Lake City Secondary School - Columneetza campus for the regional championships. (Jake Dye/Peninsula Clarion)

Live high school wrestling will be taking place during the regional championships at Lake City Secondary - Columneetza campus. (Jake Dye/Peninsula Clarion) Live wrestling competition will be taking place most of the day Friday at Lake City Secondary School - Columneetza campus for the regional championships. (Jake Dye/Peninsula Clarion)

High school regional wrestling tournament in Williams Lake Feb. 10

Williams Lake club hopes to highlight wrestling locally

Lake City Secondary – Columneetza campus will be hosting the high school wrestling regional championships on Feb. 10, 2023.

Starting at 9 a.m., wrestlers from Grades 8 to 12 will be facing off on the mat.

Wrestlers will be coming from schools in 100 Mile House, Bella Coola, Prince George, Mackenzie, Chetwynd, and Vanderhoof.

The athletes are looking to qualify for the provincial championships, which take place later this month.

The Williams Lake Wrestling Club is hosting the regionals for the first time in over a decade, and are hosting in order to showcase the sport locally.

Despite having a nationally-ranked wrestling team, the local club is still building .

“We want people to come in and check it out,” said coach Ian Pare.

There will be 12 wrestlers from the Williams Lake team, which includes students from both campuses, some will be competing in their first ever tournament.

Also competing will be local national champion Kai Pare, who trains with the United States national team in Vegas, but is travelling back to the lakecity for the competition.

The Williams Lake team has been the regional champions for the last few years and hope to maintain this position heading into provincials.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

High school sportsWilliams LakeWrestling

Previous story
PHOTOS: Feasting on wild game in Williams Lake at awards banquet
Next story
Williams Lake Powder Kings set for Goldrush Snowmobile Trail ride

Just Posted

The semi-truck involved in a fatal accident on Highway 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada photo)
One dead, another in hospital following Highway 5 collision

Matt Watts participated in an indoor 3-D archery shoot in Prince George. (Photo submitted)
PHOTOS: Williams Lake archers let loose on 3-D targets at Prince George event

The Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo will replace the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Hold onto your cowboy hat; Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo set for Williams Lake

Williams Lake First Nation cultural coordinator David Archie, left, and Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation Kukpi7 Hillary (Hank) Adam prepare to sing during the opening of SXFN’s new office in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation opens office in Williams Lake

Pop-up banner image