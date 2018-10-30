Heading to the slopes this winter?

Caribou Ski Source for Sports is hosting a ski swap this Saturday, Nov. 3 on the second floor

Caribou Ski Source for Sports is hosting a ski swap this Saturday, Nov. 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. on the floor above the store at 19N 1st Ave. Net proceeds will go to Williams Lake ski cross racer Austin Boehm’s racing expenses. Boehm, 16, competes as a member of the Prince George Alpine Ski Team. (Angie Mindus/Tribune file photo)

Anyone looking to buy or sell skiing or snowboarding gear for this season is in luck.

Tom Wong, owner of Caribou Ski Source for Sports, has taken over organizing the annual event for this Saturday, Nov. 3 above his store at 19N 1st Ave.

The annual swap is typically run by the Timberland Alpine Ski Society, however, due to Mt. Timothy’s current state of affairs, along with no Nancy Greene Ski League program to run, decided to forego the event.

“We have chosen the same date as years past, and the same selling time from 1 to 4 p.m.,” Wong said.

“What has changed is you drop off your stuff by Friday at 6 p.m. to Caribou Ski and you pickup your stuff that did not sell the week after.”

Proceeds from this year’s swap will go toward helping with Williams Lake ski cross and alpine racer Austin Boehm’s racing expenses. Boehm, 17, is a membmer of the Okanagan Ski Team based out of Kelowna and Penticton and trains out of Apex Mountain. He is also a staff member at Caribou Ski.

Public drop off for the swap is available until this Friday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. The cost is $1 per item dropped off and welcome items can include downhill, snowboard, cross country and snowshoe gear.

For more information call Caribou Ski Source for Sports at 250-392-5923.

