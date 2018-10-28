Hard work, dedication honoured at Thunder Mountain season awards

The season, and the accomplishments of drivers, were celebrated Saturday, Oct. 13

Photos submitted Darrell Horwath of Prince George is presented the Tri-City Race Series 2018 championship trophy from series president Arnie Kunka (right) and past president Tim Westwick (left).

Coming off a shortened 2017 season due to the Cariboo wildfires, Thunder Mountain Speedway slammed into top gear with the pedal to the floor for a successful 2018.

The season, and the accomplishments of drivers, were celebrated Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Ramada Convention Centre in Williams Lake when TMS and the Tri-City Racing Series — a three-race series between Prince George, Quesnel and Williams Lake — hosted its Awards Dinner and Dance.

Drivers, volunteers and executive members were all in attendance to dole out and receive awards in multiple categories in both racing series.

And with its first race getting underway late May, and the season points final wrapping up the year of racing in early September, there was much to be celebrated.

Emcee Tim Westwick, a street stock driver and a Tri-City Race Series driver, ran down the list of winners following dinner, alongside Tri-City Race Series president Arnie Kunka.

First up were the Thunder Mountain Speedway Points Championship winners where Shawn Knott, Damien Fisher and Zach Salmon finished first, second and third, respectively, in the bone stock class.

In the bone stock-B division it was Tristan Waslen in first, Ryan Grant in second and Harley Astleford in third.

Next up were the pro mini cars. Terry Braman claimed the first-place trophy, Gordan Bettles was second and Mike Garcia was third.

In the street stock class it was Westwick, in his No. 56 car, taking home the season points championship, followed by Kane Fraser in the No. 89 car and Arnie Kunka in the No. 27 car.

Westwick took a moment to thank all of his sponsors for making his season of racing a successful one.

“This is the biggest year as far as financial commitment I’ve had from sponsors,” Westwick said. “It’s not how much, it’s how many, and I’m super thankful, so a big thanks to all the sponsors from this year. It’s much appreciated and we’re going to keep racing for many years to come.”

In TMS’s “Best Appearing Car and Crew Awards” it was Zach Salmon and Steve Panta both being recognized in the bone stock class, while Braman and Donny Kunka took the nod in the pro mini and street stock divisions, respectively.

Most improved driver awards went to Tristan Waslen (bone stock), Gordan Bettles (pro mini) and Tyler Yuill (street stock).

Most sportsmanlike drivers for the year were Shawn Knott (bone stock), Terry Braman (pro mini) and Darren Lemky (street stock).

And in the rookie of the year category it was Williams Lake’s Damien Fisher, along with Ryan Grant, taking home trophies.

Thunder Mountain Speedway’s hard luck award, presented to drivers who suffered unfortunate luck on the season, was next.

Astleford (bone stock), Garcia (pro mini) and Corey Price (street stock) were this year’s recipients.

After, TMS took time to recognize the outstanding commitments of volunteers who worked tirelessly throughout the season.

Daryl Regier, Colin Sanford and TMS president Bob Lowen were the recipients.

In the ‘most supportive driver, all classes’ category it was Darren Lemky and Arnie Kunka being honoured.

TMS’s most supportive member, meanwhile, was longtime volunteer Lynn Dunford.

This year’s annual Memorial Trophy winners, from TMS’s Memorial Race, winners were Fisher (bone stock), Bettles (pro mini) and Arnie Kunka (street stock).

Next up were the Tri-City Race Series 2018 Championship awards.

Darrell Horwath of Prince George received the championship trophy, and was followed by Lemky in second, Lyall McComber in third, Arnie Kunka in fourth and Westwick in fifth.

To close out the evening, Williams Lake’s Colin Sanford was presented with the Tri-City Race Series Executive Choice Award for his work in the announcer’s booth working the timing clock both locally, and during the Tri-City Race Series in Quesnel and Prince George.



Williams Lake’s Colin Sanford is presented the Tri-City Race Series Executive Choice Award for his commitment to the series.

Darren Lemky (centre) is awarded the Most Supportive Driver by TMS executive.