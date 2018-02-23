The Williams Lake Gymnastics Club travelled north to Quesnel during the weekend for the 2018 Gold Pan Invitational and returned home with multiple ribbons and medals for their efforts. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Gymnasts strike paydirt at Gold Pan Invitational

Eighteen athletes from the Williams Lake Gymnastics Club couldn’t have made their coaches more proud during the weekend at the Quesnel Gold Pan Invitational.

Fourteen gymnasts competed in Junior Olympic (JO) levels one to three, while four more participated in the JO level four competition.

“All 14 of my girls levels one to three placed podium in at least one event,” said WLGC coach Raeanna Brown. “We had made goals prior to the competition but this was above and beyond what any of us expected.”

In JO3 Shaelynn Dyck’s best result came on vault where she scored a 9.25 and Marajade Goertz racked up an impressive 9.025 on beam.

In the JO2 competition it was Ella McDonald (9.0 bars, 9.0 beam), Laura Strang (8.85 beam), Isabelle McMath (9.15 vault) and MacKenzi Johnson (9.175 floor) impressing the judges with their scores.

JO1 gymnasts Raquel Tomelin, Chloe Boucher, Jana Schreve, Cali MacKinnon, Harmony Glanville, Ariana Dyck, Ava Johnson and Madyson Couture rounded out the field for the WLGC in JO levels one to three.

“The hard work and positivity that these girls have shown over the past few months has blown me away,” Brown said. “To top it off MacKenzi (Johnson) and Chloe (Boucher) took home two of the four special awards open to all levels ones and twos.”

Boucher won the Monkey Swinger award for her stellar bars routine, while Johnson brought home the Swan’s Grace award for what Brown said was a nearly flawless floor routine. “I am so unbelievably proud of every single one of these girls,” Brown said.

Meanwhile, four of the club’s JO4 gymnasts, were also impressing their coach, Michaela Newberry.

Kalli Campbell’s best result came on beam (8.9), Nya Chutskoff scored an 8.775 on floor, Emily Swan was granted an 8.850 on beam and Allysia Irawan notched an 8.675 on beam.

Newberry said it was a very competitive meet for the level four division.

“All four of my level fours placed in one or more events,” Newberry said. “The level fours have worked extremely hard on the feedback given to us from the Judge’s Cup in January and their scores certainly reflect that. The consistency of all their scores blew me away.”

She said milestones were also made at the competition as Irawan achieved her first successful back extension during her floor routine.

“I could not be more proud of all the girls this weekend,” Newberry said.

 

Williams Lake Gymnastics Club members MacKenzi Johnson (left) and Chloe Boucher flipped away from the Gold Pan Invitational in Quesnel with two of four special awards. Boucher won the Monkey Swinger Award for her bars routine, while Johnson the Swan’s Grace award for her floor routine.

The Williams Lake Gymnastics Club team was recently presented with name-plated backpacks from Do-More Promotional in Williams Lake.

Previous story
B.C. Games open with Olympic touch
Next story
OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kelowna skier Kesley Serwa adds to Canada’s gold medals

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in effect for Williams Lake Friday, Feb 23

Several centimetres of snow is expected by the afternoon

Williams Lake taps into $5 million infrastructure competition

If successful in obtaining Smart Cities Challenge funding, Williams Lake would develop a universal water metering project.

Loaded logging truck plunges down steep embankment

Driver said to be OK following crash

Cold snap coming to an end in the Cariboo

One more night of cold weather before it warms up

Fire department reminding public to keep hydrants clear of snow

The fire department is asking all homeowners not to deposit excess snow around fire hydrants.

Evacuated cat finds his way home seven months after B.C. wildfires

‘He just decided he was going on a holiday — an extended holiday’

BCHL Today: Merritt Centennials keep moving while Salmon Arm Silverbacks slide

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Former Canuck Roberto Luongo addresses Florida shooting victims

Parkland, Fla., resident, delivers speech before Florida Panthers’ first home game since tragedy

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kelowna skier Kesley Serwa adds to Canada’s gold medals

Despite losses in men’s hockey and curling, Canadian women won medals in ski cross and figure skating

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community now faces six murder charges

Bruce McArthur now charged with murders of six men: Toronto police

Trump suggests more guns in schools to combat shootings

Trump floats two-step plan for gun control: More guns, more control

Second Russian athlete tests positive for doping at Olympics

Russian Bobsled Federation states a drug-test sample that pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva gave on Sunday was positive.

Indigenous leaders call for change after ‘system fails’ Tina Fontaine

‘All of us should be ashamed’: Calls for change after jury finds Raymond Cormier not guilty

Atwal fiasco dogs Trudeau; PM pledges a ‘conversation’ with MP responsible

Trudeau is being peppered with questions about the lingering controversy

Most Read