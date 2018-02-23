Gymnasts strike paydirt at Gold Pan Invitational

The Williams Lake Gymnastics Club travelled north to Quesnel during the weekend for the 2018 Gold Pan Invitational and returned home with multiple ribbons and medals for their efforts. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Eighteen athletes from the Williams Lake Gymnastics Club couldn’t have made their coaches more proud during the weekend at the Quesnel Gold Pan Invitational.

Fourteen gymnasts competed in Junior Olympic (JO) levels one to three, while four more participated in the JO level four competition.

“All 14 of my girls levels one to three placed podium in at least one event,” said WLGC coach Raeanna Brown. “We had made goals prior to the competition but this was above and beyond what any of us expected.”

In JO3 Shaelynn Dyck’s best result came on vault where she scored a 9.25 and Marajade Goertz racked up an impressive 9.025 on beam.

In the JO2 competition it was Ella McDonald (9.0 bars, 9.0 beam), Laura Strang (8.85 beam), Isabelle McMath (9.15 vault) and MacKenzi Johnson (9.175 floor) impressing the judges with their scores.

JO1 gymnasts Raquel Tomelin, Chloe Boucher, Jana Schreve, Cali MacKinnon, Harmony Glanville, Ariana Dyck, Ava Johnson and Madyson Couture rounded out the field for the WLGC in JO levels one to three.

“The hard work and positivity that these girls have shown over the past few months has blown me away,” Brown said. “To top it off MacKenzi (Johnson) and Chloe (Boucher) took home two of the four special awards open to all levels ones and twos.”

Boucher won the Monkey Swinger award for her stellar bars routine, while Johnson brought home the Swan’s Grace award for what Brown said was a nearly flawless floor routine. “I am so unbelievably proud of every single one of these girls,” Brown said.

Meanwhile, four of the club’s JO4 gymnasts, were also impressing their coach, Michaela Newberry.

Kalli Campbell’s best result came on beam (8.9), Nya Chutskoff scored an 8.775 on floor, Emily Swan was granted an 8.850 on beam and Allysia Irawan notched an 8.675 on beam.

Newberry said it was a very competitive meet for the level four division.

“All four of my level fours placed in one or more events,” Newberry said. “The level fours have worked extremely hard on the feedback given to us from the Judge’s Cup in January and their scores certainly reflect that. The consistency of all their scores blew me away.”

She said milestones were also made at the competition as Irawan achieved her first successful back extension during her floor routine.

“I could not be more proud of all the girls this weekend,” Newberry said.

