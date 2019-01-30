Gymnasts spring into competitive season with largest team yet

At the Judges Cup no medals or ribbons are awarded as it is warm-up for the upcoming season.

Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Club members: coach Michaela Newberry (front from left), Milah Sellars, Cali MacKinnon, River Frost, Nadia Wallin, Harmony Glanville, Brooklinn Kozenko, Lara Hobi, Raquel Tomelin, Khloe Robbins, Chloe Boucher, Tenley Glanville, coach Raeanna Brown, Ava Johnson (back from left), Izzy McMath, Eloise Hobi, Bailee-Ann Campbell, Ella McDonald, Alyssia Irawan, Nya Chutskoff, Kalli Campbell, Ariana Dyck, Laura Strang and missing: Hayden Lens, Jerrica Zimmerlee-Carter, Sky Johnson and Mackenzi Johnson. (Greg Sabatino photos)

With its largest competitive team ever, the Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Club sent a whopping 25 gymnasts north to Prince George Jan. 12-13 for the Judges Cup —its first competitive meet of the year.

“The girls were ready with an open mind and were determined,” said CCGC level 2-4 coach Raeanna Brown. “They each had personal goals that were exceeded above and beyond.”

At the Judges Cup no medals or ribbons are awarded as it is warm-up for the upcoming season.

Instead, each gymnasts receives individual feedback from judges on how they can improve on their various skills and routines they’ve been dialing in for the past few months in preparation for the season.

“The girls were given positive feedback to aid their success at future competitions,” Brown said.

Nadia Wallin, a level 2 gymnast in her first year, finished first overall in her age group, while Sky Johnson had a nearly-perfect 10 vault at 9.9, blowing the judges away, and also achieved her front hip circle for the first time on bars, Brown said.

“These young athletes continue to blow me away with each day that goes by,” she said.

Michaela Newberry, the WLGC’s level 1 and 6 coach, said her gymnasts also did very well.

“Our eight new level 1s all impressed me with their performances and sportsmanship,” she said.

“The first competition of the year can be nerve-wracking, but thankfully the Prince George Judges Cup is a very welcoming environment for athletes, and the judges provide coaches with detailed feedback.”

Newberry said the club’s level 6 gymnasts have also been working extremely hard getting ready for this year’s competitive season and will continue to work on feedback received from the judges.

“Overall, I’m thrilled by their progress and performances at the Judges Cup,” Newberry said.

At the Judges Cup, gymnasts performed vault, bar, beam and floor routines.

The club’s level 6 gymnasts, meanwhile, thanked former coach Chelsea Funk for helping them prepare their routines for the upcoming season.

Overall results by Junior Olympic level:

JO1

• Brooklinn Kozenko – third

• Jerrica Carter-Zimmerlee – fourth

• Milah Sellars – seventh

• Eloise Hobi – eighth

• Lara Hobi – 10th

• Bailee Ann Campbell – 12th

• Tenley Glanville – 13th

• Khloe Robbins – 14th

JO2

• Nadia Wallin – first

• Chloe Boucher – third

• Cali Mackinnon – fifth

• Harmony Glanville – sixth

• Raquel Tomelin – ninth

• River Frost – 10th

• Ariana Dyck – 12th

• Ava Johnson – 14th

JO3

• Isabelle McMath – 14th

• Haedyn Lens – 18th

• Sky Johnson – 20th

JO4

• Laura Strang – 16th

• Mackenzi Johnson – 17th

• Ella McDonald – 18th

JO6

• Kalli Campbell – seventh

• Allysia Irawan – 20th

• Nya Chutskoff – 21st