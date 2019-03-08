Gymnasts continue to shine in competitive season

“We’re off to a great start of the competitive season,” Michaela Newberry said.

Greg Sabatino photo Williams Lake Gymnastics Club members: coach Raeanna Brown (front from left), Isabelle McMath, Milah Sellars, Kali MacKinnon, River Frost, Nadia Wallin, Harmony Glanville, Brooklinn Kokenko, Lara Hobi, Raquel Tomelin, Khloe Robbins, Chloe Boucher, Tenley Glanville and Coach Michaela Newberry, Laura Strang (back from left), Mackenzi Johnson, Ariana Dyck, Kalli Campbell, Nya Chutskoff, Allysia Irawan, Haedyn Lens, Ella McDonald, Sky Johnson, Bailee-Ann Campbell, Jerrica Carter Zimerlee, Eloise Hobi and Ava Johnson recently competed at the Quesnel Gold Pan Invitational.

Twenty-five members of the Williams Lake Gymnastics club continued to improve and impress late last month at the Quesnel Gold Pan Invitational.

WLGC coaches Michaela Newberry and Raeanna Brown both said personal goals, positivity and excitement were on display, as medals and ribbons were awarded for their efforts in what was the club’s second competitive meet of the season.

“We’re off to a great start of the competitive season,” Newberry said. “With each meet we go to I can see the girls become more motivated and more confident. The level 6 girls all accomplished their personal goals and are back hard at work to continue improving their scores.”

Brown noted level 4 gymnasts Laura Strang, Ella MacDonald and Mackenzi Johnson, despite a couple hiccups and stiff competition, soared.

“They beamed with positivity and excitement as they achieved their goals,” Brown said. “Ella’s confidence burst through, Mackenzi placed second on vault and Laura stuck her first cartwheel on beam helping to improve their score from last time.”

Brown added she’s proud of how hard the level 3s worked in practices and at the competition, improving their confidence, while noting the level 2s were bouncing with energy as they competed at each event.

“The chief floor judge was very impressed with their focus on corrections from last time,” Brown said.

“The bond they share is such a heart-warming feeling, from reminding each other to point their toes and smile to giving hugs and high fives when it’s over.”

Newberry also said she was thrilled with how her level 1 athletes competed, and added they were excited to receive their first medals.

“There was a lot of excitement on bars when Tenley Glanville made it around the bar in her back hip circle by herself for only the fifth time ever,” Newberry said.

“I’m thrilled with their performances and we are all excited for the next meet.”

Top results from each gymnast are as follows:

Level 1

• Eloise Hobi – second on floor, fourth on bars

• Lara Hobi – second on bars

• Jerrica Carter-Zimmerlee – fifth on beam

• Milah Sellars – fourth on floor

• Brooklinn Kozenco – ninth on floor

• Tenley Glanville – ninth on bars

• Khloe Robbins – ninth on vault, ninth on beam

Bailee-Ann Campbell – seventh on floor

Level 2

• Nadia Wallin – third on vault, second on bars, second on beam

• River Frost – third on bars, third on floor

• Harmony Glanville – second on vault

• Ariana Dyck – sixth on beam

• Ava Johnson – eighth on vault

• Chloe Boucher – first on bars, first on beam, first on vault

• Cali Mackinnon – second on bars, fourth on vault, fourth on floor

• Raquel Tomelin – third on beam, fourth on bars

Level 3

• Sky Johnson – sixth on floor

• Haedyn Lens – fourth on beam

• Isabelle McMath – fifth on vault

Level 4

• Mackenzi Johnson – second on vault

• Laura Strang – sixth on vault

• Ella McDonald – seventh on vault, seventh on floor

Level 6

• Kalli Campbell – fourth on vault, fourth on bars

• Nya Chutskoff – sixth on vault

• Allysia Irawan – fifth on vault



