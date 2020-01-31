Gymnastics club gets in solid trial run at Judge’s Cup

WLGC gymnast Robyn Campbell, 11, said it was a great learning experience for all parties involved

Williams Lake Gymnastics Club coach Raeanna Brown (back from left), Nadia Wallin, Harmony Glanville, Brooklinn Kozenko, Aria Reid, Isabella Grimmer, Lara Hobi, Lauren Pinette, Oakley Wilton, Chloe Boucher, Sophia Leclerc, Maddy Croswell, Tenley Glanville, coach Michaela Newberry, Kalli Campbell (front from left), Ella McDonald, Alyssia Irawan, Eloise Hobi, Robyn Campbell, Ava Johnson, Maia Sales, Makitta Villeneuve, River Frost and Brooklyn Page recently returned from the Judge’s Cup in Prince George — the team’s first meet of the competitive season. Pictured behind the competitors is a brand new gymnastics mural created by local artist Tiffany Jorgensen. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Association competitive team members got a chance to test out their skills and routines for the first time this season as they travelled north to the Judge’s Cup in Prince George Jan. 11-12.

At the Judge’s Cup, gymnasts aren’t ‘judged’ in typical fashion. Rather, the meet is treated as a trial run for coaches, judges and athletes where feedback is provided.

WLGC gymnast Robyn Campbell, 11, said it was a great learning experience for all parties involved.

“It’s so the new coaches and the judges and the athletes can learn and get a feel for what a competition is like,” she said.

Joining the WLGC at the Judge’s Cup were clubs from Quesnel, Prince George, Mile 0 and the North Peace region from Zone 8, while events included vault, bars, beam and floor.

Campbell explained competitive team members began training in September and were excited to travel to a competition.

“We’ve been practicing our routines, working on our strength and flexibility,” she said.

Fellow WLGC competitor Sophia Leclerc, 7, who is in her first year as a member of the competitive team, said having a chance to learn how a meet works was fun.

“We got to do some new moves, make sure we were pointing our toes and make sure we were doing things right,” Leclerc said.

“It was cool, and I tried my best.”

For Ariah Reid, 8, it was also her first gymnastics meet.

“I was a little bit nervous, but it was fun getting to do my routines,” Reid said.

Coaches Michaela Newberry (level 1 and 6) and Raeanna Brown (level 2-4), said all 24 members of the team did well.

“We were impressed,” Newberry said. “[For our returning gymnasts] all remembered their routines so we were happy with that.”

Brown said everyone competed with amazing attitudes, making the entire weekend an enjoyable one.

“Now we are getting ready for the Synergy meet in Kelowna,” Brown said, noting that competition is coming up from Feb. 14-16.

The gymnastics club’s interior, meanwhile, is sporting a fresh, new mural created by local artist Tiffany Jorgensen.

The mural showcases the club’s logo, parkour, adult gymnastics, competitive gymnastics, youth and recreational gymnastics — all activities hosted at the WLGC — and was worked on over the Christmas break by Jorgensen.

“She just put it up last Friday (Jan. 17). It’s very new and very exciting stuff.”



