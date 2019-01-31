The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club is hosting a guided Gold Rush Trial Ride this Saturday, Feb. 2 from Horsefly to Likely and back. Here, Aidan Herrling goes for a trail ride in the Moffat Lakes area. (Sam Fait photo)

Guided snowmobile ride to showcase beauty of Gold Rush Trail Saturday

Participants are asked to meet at Horsefly’s Anvil Pub at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 2

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club is hosting a scenic group trail ride this Saturday, Feb. 2 from Horsefly to Likely, showcasing the beauty of the Gold Rush Trail. Everyone is welcome to join.

Participants are asked to meet at Horsefly’s Anvil Pub at 8:30 a.m. with the ride slated to get underway by 9 a.m. The group will then ride to the Likely Lodge for lunch and return to Horsefly.

READ MORE: Powder Kings Snow and Shine moves indoors

The WLPKSC said the ride is an approximate 80-mile round trip. Fuel is available at Likely and Horsefly. Contact Frank Wijma at 250-620-0032 or Mark Snowball at 250-398-5328 if you are planning to attend.

READ MORE: Prepare properly before venturing into backcountry: Powder Kings


sports@wltribune.com
Most Read