Guided snowmobile ride to showcase beauty of Gold Rush Trail Saturday

Participants are asked to meet at Horsefly’s Anvil Pub at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 2

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club is hosting a guided Gold Rush Trial Ride this Saturday, Feb. 2 from Horsefly to Likely and back. Here, Aidan Herrling goes for a trail ride in the Moffat Lakes area. (Sam Fait photo)

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club is hosting a scenic group trail ride this Saturday, Feb. 2 from Horsefly to Likely, showcasing the beauty of the Gold Rush Trail. Everyone is welcome to join.

Participants are asked to meet at Horsefly’s Anvil Pub at 8:30 a.m. with the ride slated to get underway by 9 a.m. The group will then ride to the Likely Lodge for lunch and return to Horsefly.

The WLPKSC said the ride is an approximate 80-mile round trip. Fuel is available at Likely and Horsefly. Contact Frank Wijma at 250-620-0032 or Mark Snowball at 250-398-5328 if you are planning to attend.

