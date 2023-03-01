Grizzlies sweep Wranglers out of playoff action

The 100 Mile House Wranglers fought hard but were knocked out of the playoffs Wednesday following a four-game streak by the Revelstoke Grizzlies.
Wranglers coach Dale Hladun said despite the loss, he was impressed by the Wranglers’ grit. The team had struggled in the past four games, due to injuries and sickness. Only 14 Wranglers took to the ice in the final game Wednesday. Without several of their top scorers – including Ethan Davey, Nathan Bohmer and Ethan Sanders, they lost 6-1 and a chance to progress in the playoffs.
“Losing the series wasn’t the result we wanted but there were a lot of results I was so proud of,” Hladun said. “To win in the playoffs you need health and the hockey gods, and we had neither. I can’t get over the character our kids showed through so many sicknesses.
“It’s tough enough playing Revelstoke when you’re healthy, so I’m so proud of the will the guys had. They played so hard and it was almost a blessing we lost because they had nothing left after. I’m so proud of what they did.”
The Grizzlies came out strong in Wednesday’s game, pummelling the Wranglers into submission. The Wranglers remained defiant, with Jack Mulder scoring the sole Wrangler goal of the night in the second period.
Mulder was recognized that night by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League as the most sportsmanlike player in the division. Hladun said the award was well-earned and that Mulder never quits.
Hladun also praised goalie Royce Watson for his performance in the playoffs, saying he had become one of the best goalies in the league. He also commended Jace Myers and Presley Gordon who played while they were sick and led the team until the end.
“Here’s our young team who has only one guy, Presley Gordon, who has played in the playoffs before. Revelstoke had 16 returning champions. Our kids went toe-to-toe with Goliath.”
Hladun thanked the Wrangler Nation for showing up in force for the final game, despite the bad weather. His players feed off that support and it means a lot to the team. Hladun said he plans to hit the road from March to May to scout some new players to fill gaps left by Sanders, Myers, Bohmer and Gordon, who have all aged out of the team.
