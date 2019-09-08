Green Jackets awarded at annual Fireman’s Fairways Golf Tournament

The prestigious ‘Green Jackets’ of the Firemen’s Fairways Golf Tournament were once again donned

Fireman’s Fairways golf committee members Bill Margetts (left) and Rusty Rustemeyer (right) present this year’s green jackets from the annual Chimney and Falker Lakes Community Hall/Fire Hall Fireman’s Fairways Green Jacket Tournament to Linda Kent (second from left) and Andres Bjorkland. (Photo submitted)

The prestigious ‘Green Jackets’ of the Firemen’s Fairways Golf Tournament were once again donned by two winning players at this year’s annual event.

The tournament, held on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Fireman’s Fairways at the Chimney and Felker Lakes Community Hall/Fire Hall, saw 46 golfers tee off, along with another 10 people who joined them for lunch.

Prizes were awarded to all golfers and were donated by local businesses.

“It went excellent,” said Fireman’s Fairways golf committee member Rusty Rustemeyer. ” It was one of the best we’ve had and everything just ran really, really smoothly.”

Closest to the pin in the men’s category went to Jeff Carter, while the women’s closest to the pin went unclaimed.

The Green Jacket low score on the women’s side went to Linda Kent, who picked up her third win at the tournament.

Winning the men’s Green Jacket was Andres Bjorkland.



