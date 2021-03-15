Derek Prue, the Greater Metro Hockey League’s West Division expansion director, fields questions posed from a City of Williams Lake public survey soliciting feedback on whether the league should expand to the lakecity. (YouTube screenshot)

Greater Metro Hockey League fields community questions on Williams Lake expansion

Survey results will be discussed at the Central Cariboo Joint Committee meeting on March 24.

The Greater Metro Hockey League has responded to questions posed from the community of Williams Lake in regards to the league bringing a junior A team to the lakecity.

Derek Prue, GMHL West Division expansion director, fielded his responses via YouTube to 13 questions gathered through a City of Williams Lake public survey released late last month about the possibility of hosting a GMHL team in the city.

Questions in the video range from what the average tenure for a GMHL team in a communityis , to what the annual player fee is, to what type of support the GMHL is expecting from the city and surrouding communities.

The independent league, which was founded in 2006 and is not sanctioned by Hockey Canada, is hoping to expand its West Division into B.C., Prue said, and is in discussion with eight B.C. communities currently regarding expansion.

The survey’s results will be discussed at the Central Cariboo Joint Committee meeting on March 24.

READ MORE: Williams Lake GMHL expansion questions, concerns, to be discussed later this month

In 2020, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GMHL West Division housed four teams: the Fox Creek Ice Kings, the High Prairie Red Wings, the Northern Alberta Tomahawks and the Slave Lake Icedogs.

 


