Great weather, good company at Powder Kings' family fun day

Participants gather around to spectate as racers line up for their events during the Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club's annual Yanks Peak Family Fun Day this past Saturday.
Maryclaire Snowball photos
Maryclaire Snowball photos
Nathan Snowball (from left), Arnie Kunka and Rick Seibert posed for a photo after collecting their medals in the Avalanche Challenge.

Close to 100 people enjoyed clear blue skies, sunshine and each other’s company this past Saturday at the Williams Lake Powder Kings annual Yanks Peak Family Fun Day.

WLPKSC director and fun day organizer Rick Seibert said while temperatures were a bit chilly at -22C in the morning, things warmed up to around -5C by the afternoon making for a phenomenal day, as evidenced by drone footage filmed by local snowmobiler Braden Fontaine.

He said everyone enjoyed free hot dogs, chili, homemade cookies, coffee and carrot cake at the Yanks Peak safety cabin, while upwards of 30 snowmobilers of all ages participated in fun events held at different points on the mountain.

“First to third place got medals for all the classes, and we ended up holding 10 (race) events,” Seibert said. “We started at noon and were done at about 6 p.m. It was beautiful.”

The fun day, which is held each year as a way to say thanks to WLPKSC members and volunteers, saw multiple prizes handed out, as well, from local dealerships and sponsors including Spectra Power Sports, Gordo’s Rent-All, Performance All Terrain, Kal Tire, Martha Stewart Racing and lakecity motocross and snowbike celebrity, and three-time X Games medalist Brock Hoyer.

Winners from each of the 2020 WLPKSC Yanks Peak Family Fun Day races are as follows:

Relay Poles

1.) Goel Rauch/Keanen Shirtliffe

2.) Kingsley Cheung/Kory Ilnicki

3.) Matt Gertzen/Derek Gentles

Kids 120-200 Sprints

1.) Chloe Frizzi

Junior Sprints

1.) Chloe Lutters

2.) Briana Sundby

3.) Madison Galloway

Snowbike Sprints

1.) Brock Hoyer

2.) Kory Ilnicki

3.) Kingsley Cheung

Ladies Tune Hill Challenge

1.) Sheila Butler

2.) Briana Sundby

3.) Taina Seibert

Ladies Sprints

1.) Sheila Butler

2.) Taina Seibert

3.) Chloe Lutters

Tune Hill Challenge

1.) Mitch Watt

2.) Goel Rauch

3.) Brock Hoyer

Avalanche Challenge

1.) Arnie Kunka

2.) Nathan Snowball

3.) Rick Seibert

King Sprints

1.) Nathan Snowball

2.) Arnie Kunka

3.) Matt Gertzen

WLPKSC president Mark Snowball, meanwhile, credited the work of Seibert, along with all of the other volunteers, for making the day such a success.

“A big thanks to Rick,” Snowball said. “It takes him about two or three days of work on the mountain, itself, and it’s so nice to have someone to take the time who enjoys the sport that much for what seems like a small event, but it’s a lot of work for a small group.”

Seibert, likewise, thanked all the volunteers who helped him on event day.

“We had a really good turnout, and lots of help,” Seibert said “We had about 12 people helping out which really made a difference this year. And all the prizes —we were handing stuff out all day like toques, caps, little prizes.”

Each local dealer also had their 2021 products on the mountain for fun day participants to ride and to observe.

“Polaris, Arctic Cat and Ski-Doo were all represented, which was really nice to see,” Seibert said.

Both Snowball and Seibert said a big thanks goes out to volunteers Maryclaire Snowball, Tracy Nichols, Kerry Nichols, Braden Fontaine, Veronica Meister, Leanne Kunka, Gilbert Quesnelle, James Kilborn, Dan Schiller, Riley Cooper, Taina Seibert, Sheila Butler, Connor Kidd, Rebecca Kehtler, Christine Schiller and Brock Hoyer.


Snow

