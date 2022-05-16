Great turnout for annual Horsefly Fun Run

Runners, bikers and walkers participate in fun run from Moffat to Horsefly

Participants, volunteers and supporters gather at the start of the Horsefly Fun Run. (Lonnie Rolph photo)

The community support was clearly there for the Horsefly Fun Run on May 7, 2022.

A 10-km run was organized for the community starting at 11 a.m. from Moffat Falls, off the 108 Road and finished up at the skating rink in Horsefly.

Runners, cyclists and strollers were all included and welcome, with 75 participating in this year’s event.

Volunteers helped support the event with first aid, signage and a support truck to make sure traffic knew there were people on the road up ahead.

Fun Run committee members Bruce and Lonnie Rolph said it was a great day for the event and they were super appreciative of the massive support from businesses and community members.



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooLocal SportsrunningWilliams Lake

Volunteer Judy Emmelkamp helped keep participants safe during the Horsefly Fun Run on May 7, 2022. (Lonnie Rolph photo)