Golf course ready to open after long winter

The Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club is slated to open to patrons in the coming week

Greg Sabatino photo Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club general manager and director of golf operations Tyler Brouilette (from left), golf shop attendant Nicki Trotter and assistant manager Morgan Day are looking forward to seeing returning and new faces as they prepare to open.

Following what’s been an abnormally long offseason, staff at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club are eager to open the links for the year.

Tyler Brouilette, general manager and director of golf operations for the WLGTC, said after what’s been an extended winter, coupled with last summer’s wildfire evacuation, everyone is looking forward to getting back on track.

And if all goes well, Brouilette said he expects to open at least the back nine holes of the course within the next week as grounds crews have been hard at work making sure the course’s fairways and greens are in as good of shape as can be.

“What the long winter does is really condenses our schedule,” Brouilette said. “We have a lot of events coming up, pretty much back, to back to back. We’re going to be pretty much filled up all summer.”

Lost revenue due to last summer’s wildfires have set the course back, however, Brouilette said they hope to recoup some of that revenue with an upcoming prime rib dinner and auction, scheduled for Saturday, June 2.

“So far we’ve had lots of support from the community,” he said, adding tickets are $75 and are available inside the pro shop at the WLGTC.

One main project the staff are undertaking this year is to redo the driving range at the course, which will require at least some of its netting replaced this season.

“We can’t really get our junior program underway until we can get that patched up,” he said.

“We connected with 800 kids this past winter through the elementary schools with our snag golf program, so we’re really hoping to get that going.”

The WLGTC received a grant through the Northern Development Initiative Trust to patch its range, and hopes to have the entire project completed by the fall.

And as the weather has been slowly, but steadily, perking up in the lakecity, Brouilette said staff and patrons are looking to get the ball rolling on the season.

“I have a feeling we’ve turned the corner here so we’re looking forward to getting going shortly,” he said.

WLGTC assistant manager Morgan Day, meanwhile, said while the course may be opening a few weeks later than normal, this past winter’s large amount of snowfall is actually beneficial for the course.

“Having a large amount of snow helps us,” he said. “It protects the course from any freeze and thaw cycles that may incur over the winter.

“The course came through the winter in great shape as Mark [Berg, WLGTC superintendent] has informed us. The greens, the fairways, are in great shape so I think we’re looking good that way.”

Inside the pro shop, Day said the WLGTC is fully stocked, and staff are chomping at the bit to see returning members and fresh faces at the course.

“A lot of our key staff came back, and we’ve got some new staff on board, as well, so we’re excited about that,” he said.

The pro shop is currently open from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. until the course opens to the public.

The driving range, meanwhile, opened on Tuesday, April 17 and has been seeing some traffic from fervent golfers since.

For more on the WLGTC visit its website at www.williamslakegolf.ca, check out its Facebook page by searching ‘Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club’ or call the pro shop at 250-392-6026.