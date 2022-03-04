The Williams Lake Stampeders will face the Quesnel Kangaroos in round two of the CIHL playoffs. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

GO STAMPS GO: Williams Lake Stampeders to take on Quesnel Kangaroos Friday night at home

The best-of-three series will kick off at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex at 7:30 p.m.

Round two of the CIHL playoffs will kick off Friday night (March 4) in Williams Lake as the Stampeders and Quesnel Kangaroos go head-to-head in what is expected to be an exciting series.

Friday night’s matchup will be the first game in a best-of-three series. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex and tickets can be purchased ahead of time via Eventbrite.

In his first career home playoff start, Ryan Balbirbie will start in net for the Stamps Friday night, while Willie Sellars is set to start in net for game two in Quesnel Saturday night.

The two Stamps goalies have nothing but respect for each other, with Sellars having played on the Tomahawks with Balbirbie’s dad, Wade.

“[I’m] honestly honoured and enjoying every minute of sharing the net with Ryan,” Sellars said.

In round one of the CIHL playoffs the Williams Lake Stampeders downed the Nechako North Stars in two games.

Williams Lake Stampeders goalie Willie Sellars will start on Saturday night's game against the Quesnel Kangaroos in Quesnel. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Stampeders are kicking off round two playoffs Friday, March 4 at Cariboo Memorial versus the Quesnel Kangaroos. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
