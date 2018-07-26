Yesterday, Trevor Linden agreed to part ways with the Vancouver Canucks after four years as President of Hockey Operations (via @Canucks/Twitter)

GM Benning takes over hockey operations for NHL’s Canucks

Vancouver brass speaks out after legend Trevor Linden parts ways with club

Jim Benning’s vision for the Vancouver Canucks has not changed.

Following Wednesday’s news that Trevor Linden and the Canucks ‘amicably’ agreed to part ways, general manager Benning and head coach Travis Green met the media to answer questions regarding the state of the team.

When asked whether there were disagreements between Canucks ownership and Linden, the team legend who served as president of hockey operations, Benning told Black Press Media: “I didn’t really hear of any disagreements between [Linden and the owners]. We all have ideas when we go into meetings. But I didn’t know of any disagreements while I was in the meetings, if there were any.”

Benning explained that Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini “does not interfere with what [Benning and Green] do. He listens, he asks questions, then he lets us do what we need to do.”

Benning said the direction the Canucks are heading remains unchanged.

“We’re still going to be about drafting good players, developing them and then when they’re ready to be in the NHL give them the opportunity to be successful,” he said.

“I am not going to sit here and say we’re going to make the playoffs, but I can tell you what, when we go into camp next year we’re going to push to be the best we can,” added Green.

READ MORE: Trevor Linden, Vancouver Canucks ‘amicably’ agree to part ways

Benning reiterated ownership is on board with the current direction of the team and that after recent discussions with Aquilini, the GM will take over hockey operations duties. He Aquilini is not looking to fill Linden’s position.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scaiano grapples to gold at BC Games
Next story
VIDEO: Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Just Posted

Ribbon cutting on WLIB ball field Saturday

The Williams Lake Indian Band is hosting the grand opening of its new ball diamond Saturday

New Cariboo wildfire ‘being held’

The fire is currently 11 hectares

Pickleball club serving up strong sports community in lakecity

From just a handful of people batting a ball around to what’s… Continue reading

Williams Lake gets a rainbow crosswalk

Williams Lake Committee Pride on hand for installation

Horsefly committed to hosting salmon festival

The 2018 annual general meeting of the Horsefly River Roundtable was held June 10

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

2 charged in Wells break and enter

Nicholas Raymond Turner and Tania Nada Jordanov are in court today, Friday, July 27

933 homes on evacuation alert as crews work to douse Kelowna wildfire

BC Wildfire and the Kelowna fire departement are on scene of a blaze in Glenmore

Family feud over $1.2 million jackpot lands in court

Barbara Reddick has sued her nephew Tyrone MacInnis following through on claim that she never intended to split the winnings

Massive Northern California wildfire kills 2nd firefighter

Carr Fire is ‘taking down everything in its path,’ said firefigher spokesperson Scott McLean

‘Everybody tried to save her’: Toronto shooting witness recounts violent night

On Friday evening, staff from businesses in Toronto’s Greektown were expected to gather for a moment of silence

Bad week in social media gets worse; Twitter hammered on Wall St

Long criticized for allowing bad behaviour to run rampant, Twitter has begun to crack down

Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder of woman

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

Should government pay for rural buses to replace Greyhound?

Most Canadians are open to provincial or federal government putting up the cash, poll finds

Most Read