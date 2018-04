The Lake City Falcons girls rugby team took on Vanderhoof in an exhibition game Friday afternoon.

Rugby matches will be held throughout Friday and Saturday on the field at Lakecity, as the Falcons’ boys team takes on Prince Rupert and Terrace, starting at 3 p.m. today, and then again between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the day on Saturday.

