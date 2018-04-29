Fun and safety the theme at upcoming Bike Rodeo

All children who can ride tricycles or bicycles are encouraged to attend.

The McDonald’s Bicycle Rodeo is ready to roll again next Sunday, May 6 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Canadian Tire parking lot.

The Bike Rodeo is an annual event that promotes safe bicycling habits that reduce accidents involving children.

The event is free and offers many interactive activities for children.

“As more people start riding their bikes it is important to remind riders that safety and awareness are critical,” said Dave Dickson, manager of community safety.

“Parents should always wear a helmet as it shows children through example that you should never ride your bicycle without one.”

A course with a series of eight safety stations gives children the opportunity to learn correct riding skills.

The emphasis for children at this event is to learn how to control their bike. A safety inspection is one of the stops on the course.

“Children suffer injuries doing wheeled activities because of a combination of factors that most commonly include inexperience, loss of control, lack of traffic safety skills, high speed and the tendency to attempt stunts,” states the Safe Kids Canada website.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, in partnership with Red Shreds Bike and Board Shed, will be on site offering “bikes for all.”

Anyone needing a used bicycle can call the Conservation Society at 250-398-7929 and ask for Mary Forbes.

Additionally, Hub International will be having a draw for three brand new bikes for participants in the Bike Rodeo.

Sponsors for the event include: McDonald’s, Success by Six, Canadian Tire, Hub International, Community Policing, Red Shreds Bike and Board Shed, the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District, Youth for Christ and the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Participants are asked to bring their own bicycle and helmet, and must register for the free program by calling the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex at 250-398-7665.