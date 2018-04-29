The McDonald’s Bike Rodeo promote safe bicycling habits to reduce accidents involving children, and will take place this year on Sunday, May 6 at the Canadian Tire parking lot from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Fun and safety the theme at upcoming Bike Rodeo

All children who can ride tricycles or bicycles are encouraged to attend.

The McDonald’s Bicycle Rodeo is ready to roll again next Sunday, May 6 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Canadian Tire parking lot.

All children who can ride tricycles or bicycles are encouraged to attend.

The Bike Rodeo is an annual event that promotes safe bicycling habits that reduce accidents involving children.

The event is free and offers many interactive activities for children.

“As more people start riding their bikes it is important to remind riders that safety and awareness are critical,” said Dave Dickson, manager of community safety.

“Parents should always wear a helmet as it shows children through example that you should never ride your bicycle without one.”

A course with a series of eight safety stations gives children the opportunity to learn correct riding skills.

The emphasis for children at this event is to learn how to control their bike. A safety inspection is one of the stops on the course.

“Children suffer injuries doing wheeled activities because of a combination of factors that most commonly include inexperience, loss of control, lack of traffic safety skills, high speed and the tendency to attempt stunts,” states the Safe Kids Canada website.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, in partnership with Red Shreds Bike and Board Shed, will be on site offering “bikes for all.”

Anyone needing a used bicycle can call the Conservation Society at 250-398-7929 and ask for Mary Forbes.

Additionally, Hub International will be having a draw for three brand new bikes for participants in the Bike Rodeo.

Sponsors for the event include: McDonald’s, Success by Six, Canadian Tire, Hub International, Community Policing, Red Shreds Bike and Board Shed, the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District, Youth for Christ and the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Participants are asked to bring their own bicycle and helmet, and must register for the free program by calling the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex at 250-398-7665.

Previous story
Bighorns get first taste of league play for season

Just Posted

Caution urged with flooding in Cariboo and Central Interior

The Ministry of Public Safety is advising residents should be prepared for localized flooding

Crews douse small, smouldering grass fire at Dairy Lanes Strata

The WL Fire Department doused a small grass fire behind the Dairy Lanes Strata Complex Saturday.

Fun and safety the theme at upcoming Bike Rodeo

All children who can ride tricycles or bicycles are encouraged to attend.

Bighorns get first taste of league play for season

The Williams Lake Bighorns hosted Quesnel and Vanderhoof for games during the weekend

Williams Lake Bicycle Festival aims to foster community

May long weekend filled to the brim with mountain bike, rafting and entertainment

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

The attack claimed 10 lives

B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Indigenous partnerships may be an antidote to ‘red washing’

Evacuation order issued for Nazko Valley homes due to flooding

46 house points are under evacuation

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru

Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3, authorities confirm

Soggy driving conditions in Nazko

Residents are on high alert for potential flooding incidents

Most Read