Free skate with Santa today, Dec. 8, at Cariboo Memorial Recration Complex

Share your Christmas wish list with Jolly Old St. Nick, himself, on the ice at the CMRC

Santa Claus will be taking some time out of his busy schedule today, Dec. 8, to spend time with lakecity residents for the annual Free Skate With Santa.

Taking place at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., join Santa on the ice, alongside festive music and the chance to take part in some holiday crafts for the children.

READ MORE: Winter Lights Festival delights lakecity

The event is being sponsored by the Winter Lights Festival and Dana Lynn Favel of RE/MAX.

As per the City of Williams Lake’s new helmet policy, all children 12 years and under must wear a hockey or bike helmet on the ice during the city’s recreation programs and drop-in skates.


