Greg Sabatino photo Denisiqi Services Society community enrichment worker Crystal Wells (from right), Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District program services leader Linda Bingham, Changing Directions Aboriginal youth support worker Mike Archie and volunteer Joseph Faubert man a booth during the Rogers Hometown Hockey festivities in downtown Williams Lake Sunday. Passersby were able to play a game of ‘Puckko’ for a chance to win one of several prizes.

Free hockey drop-in program for youth now underway

Four local organizations are teaming up to offer free hockey to youth in the community.

Denisiqi Services Society, Changing Directions, the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District and the Williams Lake RCMP will be at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex today (Jan. 12), Jan. 19, Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23 from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. for youth aged 13-18 for a free game of shinny.

Crystal Wells, community enrichment worker with Denisiqi Services Society, said it’s the third year the program has been offered in Williams Lake, however, noted it’s the first year the four organizations have teamed up for it.

READ MORE: Game changer

“It’s for anyone who wants to come out,” Wells said.

“We’ll have at least two staff on ice playing with the children and staff off the ice observing.”

If anyone doesn’t have hockey equipment, but would like to play, gear can be arranged.

“We’ve got a lot of extra gear,” Wells said. “They just have to call [Denisiqi] before to arrange.”

The format, Wells said, revolves around fun. No registration is required, and players can just drop-in at the complex to play.

“It’s gone really well so far,” Wells said. “It’s just another free ice time for the kids, and there’s not a lot of that going on. It doesn’t matter what skill level you are, you can be learning the game.”

The organizations also had a booth setup at Rogers Hometown Hockey during the weekend, and were giving away prizes to those who took part in a game of ‘Pucko’ (like the Price is Right’s Plinko).

Prizes given away included an all-inclusive trip for five to watch the Prince George Cougars, dinner donated by Moxie’s Grill for five, a one night stay at a hotel with two queen beds and a gas voucher.

The package was put together by the BGCWLD, Denisiqi Services Society and Changing Directions.

