Former Williams Lake man gets front row seat working for Team Canada at World Juniors

A Williams Lake Minor Hockey product will be working hard at the gold medal game for Team Canada Thursday (Jan. 5) at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Halifax.

Gord Cochran is serving as one of two equipment managers for Team Canada.

Cochran has more than a decade of junior hockey experience, starting his career with the Williams Lake Timberwolves in 2006 before moving onto the Vernon Vipers in 2008, and later winning a RBC Cup in 2010. He has also worked with Hockey Canada at U17 and U18 levels.

Currently the equipment manager for the Regina Pats for nine seasons, Cochran was given the green light by the Pats to further develop his skills with Team Canada for the World Juniors.

As a child growing up in Williams Lake, Cochran played on the U13 and U15 rep teams, and worked his “dream job” at Caribou Ski Source for Sources. Cochran also reffed minor hockey games and worked lining games at the BCJHL level for a couple of seasons.

