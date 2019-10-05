Former WCW star Juventud Guerrera to headline CWE pro wrestling show in lakecity

Former five time WCW/WWE cruiserweight champion Juventud Guerrera will be headlining Canadian Wrestling’s Elite show in Williams Lake on Sunday, Nov. 17. (Facebook photo)

Pro wrestling is coming back to Williams Lake.

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite — a Canadian-based wrestling promotion based out of Winnipeg, Man. — will be at the Elks Hall in the lakecity with headliner, former World Championship Wrestling, World Wrestling Entertainment, Extreme Championship Wrestling and Total Nonstop Action star, lucha libre cruiserweight legend Juventud ‘The Juice’ Guerrera.

Billed ‘The Juice is on the Loose Tour,’ the high-flying, brain-busting action takes place on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.

There will be a VIP meet and greet starting at 6 p.m., with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. First bell will follow at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $24 for first priority access and meet and greet, while general admission tickets are $19 in advance and $22 at the door.

Advance tickets are available at Adventure Games Inc. and also online at www.cwetickets.com.



