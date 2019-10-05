Former five time WCW/WWE cruiserweight champion Juventud Guerrera will be headlining Canadian Wrestling’s Elite show in Williams Lake on Sunday, Nov. 17. (Facebook photo)

Former WCW star Juventud Guerrera to headline CWE pro wrestling show in lakecity

Pro wrestling is coming back to Williams Lake.

Pro wrestling is coming back to Williams Lake.

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite — a Canadian-based wrestling promotion based out of Winnipeg, Man. — will be at the Elks Hall in the lakecity with headliner, former World Championship Wrestling, World Wrestling Entertainment, Extreme Championship Wrestling and Total Nonstop Action star, lucha libre cruiserweight legend Juventud ‘The Juice’ Guerrera.

Billed ‘The Juice is on the Loose Tour,’ the high-flying, brain-busting action takes place on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.

READ MORE: Pro wrestling coming to Williams Lake

There will be a VIP meet and greet starting at 6 p.m., with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. First bell will follow at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $24 for first priority access and meet and greet, while general admission tickets are $19 in advance and $22 at the door.

Advance tickets are available at Adventure Games Inc. and also online at www.cwetickets.com.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Top Gun Sean Gaston is in control of the match with The Razing Blaze Rekka during the Canadian Wrestling Elite Tour at East Kelowna Community Hall Friday night.

Previous story
Meet the women who broke B.C.’s pigskin hall of fame ceiling

Just Posted

Former WCW star Juventud Guerrera to headline CWE pro wrestling show in lakecity

Pro wrestling is coming back to Williams Lake.

Tickets for Cariboo Magi on sale now at The Open Book

Christmas will be coming early with the dinner theatre show Cariboo Magi

CRD approves funding for several initatives and projects

The board also held a special board meeeting on Oct. 3 to hear from delegations

RCMP seeking information on stolen boat recovered near Horsefly

Police are interested in the movement of the North River 25 foot Seahawk after Aug. 21, 2019

Cariboo Friendship Society shelter praised by anonymous note writer

The writer compares experiences in Revelstoke and Williams Lake

Day 25: Singh visits poisoned Grassy Narrows First Nation, May talks reconciliation in B.C.

Meanwhile Scheer is in Toronto and Trudeau takes a day off the campaign trail

Suspect arrested after thief drops cellphone during Langley garage heist

Homeowners found phone and shared the suspect’s picture online

B.C. artist designs Canadian Mint’s first feather-shaped coin

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

Okanagan society nurses cat found starving, badly injured ‘back to his new handsome self’

Geronimo was brought in to the society in May, but is now healthy and happy

Meet the women who broke B.C.’s pigskin hall of fame ceiling

Mardi Gras dynasty the first women ever inducted into B.C. Football Hall of Fame

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor appointed

Jinny Sims accused of questionable visa applications, misusing emails

Mysterious plastic pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

‘Nurdles’ lead UVic researcher, Surfrider call on province for enforcement

Elizabeth May pledges to plant 10 billion trees by 2050

Federal Green leader introduces further measures to combat climate change

Most Read