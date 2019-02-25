Former T-wolves, provincial champs, return with ‘Caps to play in lakecity this weekend

A quintet of former Williams Lake hockey standouts will be in action in the lakecity this weekend

Northern Capitals Female Midget AAA players Brette Kerley (back from left), goaltender Cadence Petitclerc-Crosby, Paige Outhouse, Pyper Alexander and Sara Vermeulen (bottom) — all from Williams Lake — will be returning to their hometown this March 2-3 for three games at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex against OHA Varsity. Game times are 1:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 and at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 3. (Photos submitted)

A quintet of former Williams Lake Female Timberwolves and provincial champions are returning to play in their hometown this weekend.

Prince George-based Northern Capitals players of the BC Female Midget AAA League Pyper Alexander, Sara Vermeulen, Paige Outhouse, Brette Kerley and goaltender Cadence Petitclerc-Crosby will get a chance to lace up their skates once again at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex as they take on the OHA Female Varsity of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League for a three-game exhibition set in the lakecity.

Saturday, March 2, the puck drops at 1:15 p.m. on rink one at the CMRC, followed by another game Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Game three goes Sunday beginning at 7:45 a.m. in rink two.

In 29 games so far this season, the Capitals sit in third place in the FMAAA League with 13 wins, 14 losses and two ties — one point back of the Fraser Valley Rush for second place in the standings.

READ MORE: Northern Capitals to have lakecity connection

Kerley leads all scorers on the Capitals with 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points in 29 games played.

Alexander (11-5-16), Outhouse (3-11-14) and Vermeulen (2-3-5) are also each having successful seasons for the female midget tier one club.

READ MORE: Kerley named one of FMAAA’s hardest working players

The Capitals are coming off back-to-back victories, 3-1 and 5-1, respectively, this past Saturday and Sunday, over the Vancouver Island Seals.

The players said they’re looking forward to playing in front of their hometown fans and invite the community to come out and cheer them on.



