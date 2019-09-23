Dawn Roberts photo Theo Fleury met with boys and men in March of 2018 at the Esk’etemc First Nation during a two-day stop in the community.

Former NHL stars Theo Fleury, Jordin Tootoo to speak in Williams Lake Oct. 17

On the agenda are inspirational stories from both athletes, a dinner, fireside chat and autographs

Former NHL superstars Jordin Tootoo and Theoren Fleury will be sharing their stories of personal challenges, hardships and inspirational recovery next month to Indigenous residents of the Cariboo.

Three Corners Health Services Society — who serves the communities of Soda Creek, Canoe Creek and Sugar Cane — has arranged to host the event on Oct. 17 beginning at 5 p.m. in the Gibraltar Room.

On the agenda are inspirational stories from both athletes, a dinner plus fireside chat and autographs.

The event is exclusive to T’exelc, Xat’sull and Stswecem’c Xgat’tem members, said Lynn Dunford of the Three Corners Health Services Society.

“We are so excited,” Dunford said. “Both Theo and Jordin have had really rich careers and they’re just looking for ways to pay it forward. We asked them to come after we have been approached by several Elders who keep asking for them to come.

“They’re incredible. Both of them, but Jordin still likes the hockey stuff and all that but he’s most proud of what he’s doing now, and he’s such a dynamic speaker and all about healing and helping people move forward and healing.”

READ MORE: Former NHL player Theo Fleury visits Esk’etemc First Nation

Fleury’s drug and alcohol issues during his career have been well documented, as has the abuse he suffered at the hands of a former junior hockey coach, Graham James, over the course of two years early on in his career.

He’s since devoted his life to helping to improve the lives of others by sharing his story.

Tootoo, meanwhile, retired from the NHL in 2018 and is the first Inuk player and the first player from Nunavut to play in the NHL. His foundation, the Team Tootoo Foundation, raises awareness for suicide prevention and anti-bullying programs for youth at risk after he has dealt with mental illness and suicide himself in the past.

Fleury is originally from Russell, Man. with a Cree heritage.

The event is alcohol and drug free and anyone interested in attending is asked to pre register as seats are limited.

Due to the mature topics and themes being discussed, the event is not recommended for children under the age of 10.

To register call Sasha at Three Corners Health Services at 250-398-9814.


Former NHL stars Theo Fleury, Jordin Tootoo to speak in Williams Lake Oct. 17

On the agenda are inspirational stories from both athletes, a dinner, fireside chat and autographs

