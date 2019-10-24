Former NHL goaltender Clint Malarchuk delivers message of hope, recovery to lakecity audience

Clint Malarchuk (from right), stands alongside Denisiqi Services Society program manager Crystal Wells, Denisiqi Services Society community relations manager Neil Burrows and Bill McGinnis of the Cariboo Friendship Society Wednesday morning prior to Malarchuk’s presentation on mental health advocacy at the Gibraltar Room. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Growing up a cowboy, former NHL goaltender Clint Malarchuk was taught to be tough.

Malarchuk was in Williams Lake Wednesday giving a pair of presentations at the Gibraltar Room as an advocate for mental health on his life in, and after, the NHL while struggling with anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder and suicide.

Born and raised in Alberta and now living in Nevada, Malarchuk, 58, told the Tribune he’s passionate about the issues people suffer with and wants to share his story with the hope of helping those affected recover.

The presentations — one for adults and another for youth — were put on by Denisiqi Services Society and partners Punky Lake Wilderness Camp Society, the Cariboo Friendship Centre and the Tshilqot’in National Government.

“My story helps people feel they’re not alone and can get help,” Malarchuk said, noting he speaks in roughly 50 different communities a year in Canada and the U.S.

Malarchuk played 12 seasons in the NHL with the Quebec Nordiques, the Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Sabres. After retiring he went on to coach with four NHL teams.

In 1989, Malarchuk was involved in one of the most infamous, gruesome sports injuries in history while playing with the Sabres when a skate blade from an opposing St. Louis Blues player slashed his carotid artery on his neck.

READ MORE: Former NHL goaltender Clint Malarchuk to share inspiring story in lakecity

Already dealing with mental health issues, however, translating his obsessive compulsive disorder into work ethic on the ice, Malarchuk began to spiral downward.

Malarchuk said had the skate blade cut one quarter of an inch deeper, he would have died instantly.

“I was back to play in the NHL in just 10 days,” he said, noting while the support and admiration from the Buffalo fans helped him through his return to the ice, he never dealt with underlying issues regarding the incident.

Malarchuk, still suffering years later following his career, attempted to take his own life in October of 2008 where he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound that would, ultimately, require surgery to repair his jaw, tongue, mouth and palate.

“The OCD had become so enormous,” he said. “I was self medicating with alcohol, and today I still have a bullet lodged in my skull but, after I survived that, I knew I had a purpose.”

Also having a passion for horses and animals, Malarchuk competed during his NHL career in bareback riding and bull riding in the Calgary and Alberta area.

Malarchuk said he’s never attended a Williams Lake Stampede, however, has heard it’s ‘the best thing going.’

“I never got the pleasure of riding here,” he said. “But all my friends who had said it’s one of the best rodeos around.”

Following his NHL career Malarchuk went to school to become a horse dentist and chiropractor.

On Tuesday he spent the day at Tl’esqox (Toosey) where he worked with children in the community’s youth horse program.

“What they are doing with those kids out there … right on,” he said.

Just this past week, other former NHL players Jordin Tootoo and Theoren Fleury were in Williams Lake speaking about their own personal struggles.

Malarchuk said it’s great to see so many high-profile athletes using that platform to spread a positive message.

“Anyone that’s high profile, like Jordin, the NHL gives us a platform to be heard,” he said. “More and more celebrities and people are starting to speak out and it makes it easier for others to get help.”

In 2014, Malarchuk wrote an autobiography titled The Crazy Game where he documented his own life.

“I put my e-mail address in the back and, five years later, I still get several e-mails every day from people struggling with mental health issues,” he said.

“I say the two most important things in life are the day you were born and the day you figure out why you were born.”


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
MLB, players’ union report positive talks on opioids testing

Just Posted

Former NHL goaltender Clint Malarchuk delivers message of hope, recovery to lakecity audience

Growing up a cowboy, former NHL goaltender Clint Malarchuk was taught to be tough.

Poppy Campaign officially launched in Williams Lake

Proceeds go to support veterans, their dependents and the community at large

100 Mile RCMP urge caution after fentanyl found in public area

The seized fentanyl will be destroyed

Tsilhqot’in Nation thankful Trudeau and Liberals back in power

Leaders say Trudeau has been ‘instrumental’ in advancing the Tsilhqot’in Nation

Special weather statement issued for Interior; strong winds, rain expected Thursday night

Winds gusting to 80 km/hr expected

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Supports program available for displaced Interior forestry workers

Offices being set up in 100 Mile House, Clearwater, Mackenzie, Fort St. James and Fort St. John

‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

Kelowna realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered realtor with our firm.’

B.C. Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

B.C. loses court ruling on limiting experts in ICBC injury cases

A-G David Eby says it could cost $400 million a year

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

The sherif service launched a plan to better train and retain staff in 2017

Canada’s top court agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal on aboriginal hunting rights

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

Most Read