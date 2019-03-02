Former lakecity Timberwolves back on home ice tonight

A quintet of lakecity hockey players skate under the Northern Capitals jersey this weekend

Forward Sara Vermeulen of the female triple clashes with Okanogan Hockey Academy defencemen at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. Patrick Davies Photo.

Five female Williams Lake Timberwolves return to the ice tonight with the Prince Geroge based Northern Capitals for an exhibition game.

B.C. Female Midget AAA players and lakecity daughters Pyper Alexander, Sara Vermeulen, Paige Outhouse, Brette Kerley and goaltender Candence Peticlerc-Crosby will be playing three games this weekend on home ice. Their first game was a hard-fought one today at 1:15 p.m.with a second tonight at 7 p.m. with the third scheduled for tomorrow morning at 7:45 a.m.

The girls have extended an invitation to all their hometown fans to come to cheer them on and hope to see them all tonight.



