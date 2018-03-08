Fitzgerald swims to provincial silver medal

Photo submitted Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmer Taylor Fitzgerald is all smiles after capturing the silver medal in the 200-metre backstroke, taking four seconds off her qualifying time.

For a competitive swimmer to shave even tenths of a second off their best time is a feat.

Williams Lake Blue Fins Swim Club member Taylor Fitzgerald, 13, blew hers out of the water on the weekend at the Tournament Capital Centre in Kamloops at provincials taking four seconds off her qualifying time and winning a silver medal in the 200-metre backstroke.

“I wasn’t really expecting to medal,” Fitzgerald said from the West Fraser Aquatic Centre in Williams Lake Wednesday. “I’d taken a step back from training before the meet so I wasn’t overworked to prepare.”

Heading in, Fitzgerald was seeded fourth in the 14 and under division after posting a qualifying time of 2:27.

In finals, she swam a blazing fast 2:23.

“I definitely went out a lot faster on the first 100 metres,” she said. “Normally I hold back a little bit.”

Prince George’s Ashley McMillan, meanwhile, swam to the gold medal in the race.

“She was my motivator, for sure,” Fitzgerald said. “But between me and third it came down to milliseconds. It was really close.

“I was definitely surprised, and did not expect that. The times got a lot faster this year, especially.”

Fitzgerald was the lone Blue Fin at the meet, but head coach Chad Webb said she really made a splash with her swimming while representing Williams Lake at provincials.

Fitzgerald also qualified and competed in the 200-metre fly, and the 100-metre backstroke in Kamloops.

“She had only a few chances to shine,” Webb said, noting she definitely did.

On day one Fitzgerald swam a tough 200-metre fly that Webb said wasn’t her best swim, however, bounced back to break a club record and finish sixth in the 100-metre backstroke final.

Sunday’s swim also shattered a club record.

“[Her] results get better every time,” Webb said of Fitzgerald.

Now in her seventh year swimming with the Blue Fins, Fitzgerald has her sights set on the long course season.

“We have spring break off, then we’re right back to training,” she said. “I’ll be looking to nationals for long course. I already have the times I just need to post them [at a meet].

“I’m just really proud. That was probably my best swim, and the hard work’s paid off.”

The younger group of Williams Lake Blue Fins provincial qualifiers are now getting ready to head to Penticton this weekend to finish off the club’s first half of the season.

Peyton Baily, Rowan Smith, Rebecca Elefson, Morgan Langford, Gabrielle Knox, Cristelle Panida, Lucas Johnston and Jadyn Johnston will represent the club and test their speed against the rest of the province at the meet.