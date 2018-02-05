First Grinder’s V-Ball Tournament a hit

The first ever Grinder’s V-Ball Tournament was held during the weekend.

The first ever Grinder’s V-Ball Tournament was held during the weekend at the Tl’etinqox gymnasium in Anaham.

Organizer Cecil Grinder said it was used as a fundraiser for his Cariboo Canucks and Longhorn Fencing hockey teams, which are travelling to Merritt this coming weekend for a First Nations Hockey Tournament.

“It was a whole lot of fun,” Grinder said of the weekend. “We had five local teams, and Ulkatcho and Fraser Lake came down.”

First place in the ‘A’ division went to Six Pack, who brougt home $400 for their efforst. Second in the ‘A’ division was Grinder’s, who won $300. Bumping Uglies was third, winning $175.

MVP in the ‘A’ division went to Bruce Myers on the men’s side Bernadine Edwards on the women’s side, both Six Pack players.

In the ‘B’ division Tl’etinqox spiked its way to first place, with Wild Ones taking second.

MVPs in the ‘B’ division were Brittney Elkins (Tl’etinqox) and Sherry hance (Afghanaham).

On the bottom side of the ‘B’ draw Sherry Hance of Afghanaham was the MVP.

“We’ll be doing another one March 15-17 at the Anaham gym,” Grinder said. “We’re hoping for 12 teams. Entry fee is $150. We’re raising money to go to Vernon at the end of that month.”

 

Previous story
Stamps advance to CIHL playoff final with win over Rampage

Just Posted

Buses cancelled for students in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

Most School District 27 buses are not running today, Monday, Feb 5 but schools are open

Snowfall ceases, for now, in Williams Lake

Sunday’s widespread snowfall left many Cariboo residents forced to dig out their vehicles.

Emergency crews on scene at South Lakeside Drive collision

South Lakeside Drive is currently reduced to single lane alternating traffic following a collision.

Snowfall warning in effect for Interior of B.C.

Batten down the hatches and get your snow shovels at the ready.

Ranching workshop tackles wildfire recovery

Ranchers affected by last summer’s wildfires were given a chance to learn recovery phase strategies.

Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

Smoke starts to clear on B.C. marijuana sales

Independent ‘craft cannabis’ retailers await licence regime

Identify, assess and take action to lower the risk of avalanche injuries

WorkSafeBC reminding workers to pay attention to avalanche risk

Some Super Bowl celebrations turn unruly

Philadelphia left to clean up after victory celebrations turned rowdy overnight

Flaming Lamborghini impounded, B.C. driver arrested

Officers found the driver intoxicated after first noticing flames shooting from the vehicle’s exhaust

BCHL Today: Vees and Wild on a tear while Rivermen slide

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Third prison term of 40 to 125 years for Nassar

Former sports doctor sentenced in court on Monday

Most Read