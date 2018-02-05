First Grinder’s V-Ball Tournament a hit

The first ever Grinder’s V-Ball Tournament was held during the weekend.

The first ever Grinder’s V-Ball Tournament was held during the weekend at the Tl’etinqox gymnasium in Anaham.

Organizer Cecil Grinder said it was used as a fundraiser for his Cariboo Canucks and Longhorn Fencing hockey teams, which are travelling to Merritt this coming weekend for a First Nations Hockey Tournament.

“It was a whole lot of fun,” Grinder said of the weekend. “We had five local teams, and Ulkatcho and Fraser Lake came down.”

First place in the ‘A’ division went to Six Pack, who brougt home $400 for their efforst. Second in the ‘A’ division was Grinder’s, who won $300. Bumping Uglies was third, winning $175.

MVP in the ‘A’ division went to Bruce Myers on the men’s side Bernadine Edwards on the women’s side, both Six Pack players.

In the ‘B’ division Tl’etinqox spiked its way to first place, with Wild Ones taking second.

MVPs in the ‘B’ division were Brittney Elkins (Tl’etinqox) and Sherry hance (Afghanaham).

On the bottom side of the ‘B’ draw Sherry Hance of Afghanaham was the MVP.

“We’ll be doing another one March 15-17 at the Anaham gym,” Grinder said. “We’re hoping for 12 teams. Entry fee is $150. We’re raising money to go to Vernon at the end of that month.”