First-ever Kings and Queens slo-pitch tournament up to bat this weekend in Williams Lake

Eight teams from Williams Lake and eight from out of town competing

The first-ever Kings and Queens slo-pitch tournament takes place at the Esler Sports Complex the weekend of Sept. 16 to 18.

Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League president Linda Barbondy said there are 16 teams competing – eight from Williams Lake and eight from Quesnel, Prince George and Clearwater.

“It is going to be good. This will be the first Kings and Queens tournament we’ve ever done in Williams Lake. The teams are all women or all men.”

Usually the league is co-ed, she added.

“It’s almost like two separate tournaments going on at the same time.”

Local teams will be playing Friday night, beginning at 6 p.m.

Games start at 9 a.m. Saturday and all teams will play three round robin games.

Playoff games start Saturday at 5 p.m., and will continue on Sunday with the finals at 3 p.m.

“There should be some really good ball playing,” Barbondy said. “This will be the last tourney at the Esler fields this season so we will be starting a big irrigation upgrade as well as infield work afterwards.”

