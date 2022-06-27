First-ever Allies Mountain Bike Festival back on for Simpcw near Barriere

After being cancelled in April, the festival is rescheduled for late September

The first ever Allies Mountain Bike Festival is now rescheduled for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 of this year.

With the outdoor cultural event initially planned for April 20 to May 1 of this year, it had to be cancelled last minute due to a tragic loss in the community of Chu Chua, home of the Simpcw First Nation north east of Kamloops.

The Allies event is aimed at bringing together non-Indigenous and Indigenous communities to celebrate trails and mountain biking.

“Postponing the event until 2023 was simply not an option. We had an overwhelming response and an outpour of support for both the original event announcement and the cancellation,” stated Tom Schoen of First Journey Trails, and the Indigenous Youth Mountain Bike Program (IYBP). Both organizations are helping support the event.

The Allies festival is meant to build a more inclusive community around mountain biking and show appreciation for the First Nations communities building trails in and around their communities.

An event schedule includes food, gathering and learning, group rides, including some shuttles and hikes, as well as a showing of the Anthill Film Return to Earth.

