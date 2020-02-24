First annual Ian Pinchbeck Memorial Pickleball Tournament coming up this Saturday, Feb. 29

Pinchbeck, who passed away this past December, was an avid member of the WLPC

The Williams Lake Pickleball Club is hosting the first annual Ian Pinchbeck Memorial Pickleball Tournament this coming Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Thompson Rivers University Gymnasium.

The club decided to host the tournament in memory of Pinchbeck, who passed away this past December and was an avid member of the WLPC.

Tournament registration was open to 12 players in each of the following three divisions: novice, intermediate and advanced, with each player competing in six games over a 1.5-hour time frame for their respective level.

The tournament will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and spectators are invited to come out to catch all the action.

This past September the WLPC, which has seen a large amount of interest and growth over the past few years, hosted its first ever outdoor tournament, the Williams Lake Pickleball Club Challenge at the Kiwanis Park tennis courts, which was hailed as a huge success by players.



