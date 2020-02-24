(Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

First annual Ian Pinchbeck Memorial Pickleball Tournament coming up this Saturday, Feb. 29

Pinchbeck, who passed away this past December, was an avid member of the WLPC

The Williams Lake Pickleball Club is hosting the first annual Ian Pinchbeck Memorial Pickleball Tournament this coming Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Thompson Rivers University Gymnasium.

The club decided to host the tournament in memory of Pinchbeck, who passed away this past December and was an avid member of the WLPC.

READ MORE: Pickleball club’s first challenge an ace with players

Tournament registration was open to 12 players in each of the following three divisions: novice, intermediate and advanced, with each player competing in six games over a 1.5-hour time frame for their respective level.

The tournament will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and spectators are invited to come out to catch all the action.

This past September the WLPC, which has seen a large amount of interest and growth over the past few years, hosted its first ever outdoor tournament, the Williams Lake Pickleball Club Challenge at the Kiwanis Park tennis courts, which was hailed as a huge success by players.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Falcons wrestlers leave it all on the mat at zone and provincial championships

Just Posted

RANCH MUSINGS: Encouraging the next generation of ranchers

I haven’t written about the lifestyle aspect of ranching for a while but it’s been on my mind lately

Falcons wrestlers leave it all on the mat at zone and provincial championships

Three of five Falcons wrestlers medal at provincials

FOREST INK: Forestry practices and mine reclamation in B.C.

Mine reclamation is certainly a topic worth paying attention to

After taste of spring, Sunday skiff a reminder winter still in forecast

Small patches of flurries are forecast in Williams Lake throughout the day Sunday, Feb. 23.

Secwepemc names being proposed for new pedestrian bridge in Williams Lake

Mayor Walt Cobb said he thinks it’s a great idea

VIDEO: 2020 BC Winter Games wrap up in Fort St. John as torch passes to Maple Ridge

More than 1,000 athletes competed in the 2020 BC Winter Games

Still six cases of COVID-19 in B.C. despite reports of Air Canada passenger: ministry

Health ministry wouldn’t comment on specific flight routes

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs block CN Railway tracks in Vancouver

Part of a series of blockades nationwide

Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government

Trudeau adopted a more assertive tone Friday, insisting the barricade must come down

VIDEO: Top seeded teams dominate opening day of 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament

Quarter finals underway today

HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Athletes had sunny – but cold – weather to work with in Fort St. John

B.C. money laundering inquiry to begin amid hopes for answers, accountability

Eby argued that most B.C. residents already know the previous government, at best, turned a blind eye

Blockades remain in place as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs returning to B.C.

Hereditary Chief Woos said they are ready to engage in nation-to-nation talks with the B.C.

Tyler Toffoli scores twice, Canucks crush Bruins 9-3

Stecher, Miller each add three points for Vancouver

Most Read