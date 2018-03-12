Fins wrap up first half of season with provincials

Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmer Jadyn Johnson raced to six silver medals during the weekend in Penticton at the Tier 1 Swim BC Provincials. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake Blue Fins Swim Club raced its final laps of the first half of the season during the weekend at the Swim BC Tier 1 Provincial Championships in Penticton.

“The team swam against the best in the province with more Blue Fins qualified than we’ve had for a number of years,” said Blue Fins head coach Chad Webb.

Jadyn Johnston led the way for the Fins racing to six silver medals and two fourth-place finishes.

“Jadyn had a fantastic meet as he improved all of his times significantly,” Webb said. “Jadyn set club records in a number of swims.”

Cristelle Panida was 12th in the 50-metre freestyle and 14th in the 50-metre fly.

Morgan Langford was 10th in the 200-metre backstroke and moved her way closer to fellow Blue Fins Taylor Fitzgerald’s club record set last year.

Rowan Smith was also 10th in the 400-metre individual medley, improving 22 seconds in her last swim of a busy weekend.

Lucas Johnston finished up 16th in the 200-metre freestyle, Gabrielle Knox finished her best events —the 100-metre breaststroke and 50-metre freestyle — in 23rd spot.

Peyton Bailey’s top swim was the 100-metre fly in 45th spot, while Rebecca Elefson was 23rd in the 400-metre individual medley.

Webb added he was very pleased with the results.

“It was a young team that many will be at again for the summer provincials,” he said.

The Blue Fins finished 20th overall out of every club in the province.

The team will now take a short rest over spring break and will return to training in April.