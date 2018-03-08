Figure skaters put routines to test at year-end competition

Greg Sabatino photo Williams Lake Skating Club members Kolbi Seterengen (back from left), Ryanne Jones, Emma Penner, Faith Ritchot, Rebecca Fraser, Georgia Jacobson, Olivia Holloway, Emma Herrling, Camdyn Cochran (front from left), Ella Kruus, Julia Bowman, Bailey Jones, Sydney Mason and Reagan West (not pictured) competed at their final meet of the season last weekend in Kelowna — the Super Series Finals.

Fourteen figure skaters with the Williams Lake Skating Club joined hundreds of other competitors from around the province during the weekend in Kelowna for the Super Series Finals.

The last competitive meet of the season for the club, WLSC head coach Joanne Macnair said it was a chance for her skaters to perform their skills and routines they’ve been working on throughout the year against some of the best skaters in B.C.

And while the competition was stiff, with some divisions having more than 30 skaters competing in each individual event, the WLSC managed some strong results.

For two of the club’s skaters: Ella Kruus, 10, and Camdyn Cochran, 9, it was their first time competing at the provincial event and their first year with the club.

Kruus skated in the Star 2 free program, earning a bronze.

“I just like skating to the music and interpretting it,” Kruus said. “I just want to keep getting better. After watching the Olympics on TV you’re just amazed at what they can do. You think you know, but they’re so good and showing off much, much more than I already knew.”

Kruus said she is looking forward to continuing to improve in the sport.

Cochran, meanwhile, earned a silver in the Star 2 free program. It was also her first Super Series Finals.

“It was really exciting, and fun,” Cochran said.

“I just liked competing and getting to find out my score from the judges, and the work we put in was all worth it. I love skating and I’ve learned a lot from it.”

Like Kruus, Cochran said she wants to keep practicing and getting better, and pointed to several highlights from her skate at Super Series as signs of improvement.

“My spirals were great [at Super Series],” she said. “And I didn’t fall during my solo.”

Other WLSC results from the Super Series were as follows:

• Sydney Mason (Star 2): bronze

• Olivia Holloway (Star 3): bronze

• Bailey Jones (Star 3): silver

• Julia Bowman (Star 4): sixth

• Kolbi Seterengen (Star 5): fifth

• Kolbi Seterengen (Bronze Interpretive): silver

Macnair added Emma Herrling, Emma Penner, Ryanne Jones, Rebecca Fraser, Reagan West, Faith Ritchot and Georgia Jacobson also all put in a strong effort and each had great skates.

“[The skaters are now] working towards test day coming up next month in Quesnel,” Macnair said.

“Also several of our senior skaters have been invited to take part in a skating development camp in Kelowna on Easter weekend, and we’re looking ahead to next year’s skating season, and many skaters are already beginning to work on their new programs for next year.”