Female T-wolves blank Dawson Creek Predators in first of three-game set

The Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves shutout the Dawson Creek Predators 4-0 Saturday in game one of a three-game set in the lakecity.

Williams Lake established a 2-0 lead after one period with goals from Brette Kerley and Addie Cleave, then extended its lead to 3-0 early in the second on a blast from the slot from Anya Leverman.

Faith Myers put the finishing touches on the Predators with 12 minutes left in the third period to ice the 4-0 win.

Timberwolves head coach Roy Call said it was a good effort from his team, who’s been struggling with injuries throughout the season and is just now starting to get healthy.

“We played today with seven forwards and four defenceman,” Call said. “Tonight we’ll be back to 10 forwards and four D. Injuries have been killing us.”

The two teams will square off again tonight at 6:45 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, then again Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

“We’re expecting more decent games,” Call said of the exhibition matchups with the Predators.

He added the team is looking to get as many games in as possible before they host provincials in Williams Lake from March 21-25.

Next weekend the team is off to Midway for games versus Kimberly’s Academy team and the Seattle Admirals’ under-19 squad.

“Then the week after next we meet the Okanagan Hockey Academy varsity team in 100 Mile for a game, and the following week we’ve got Kimberly and Kamloops coming up for a little mini tournament in Williams Lake,” he said.

“I think we’ll be pretty well setup at provincials.”