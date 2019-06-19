Father’s Day Bike Jam in Boitanio Park a hit for cycling club

Alec Sanford (from left), 9, Red Shred’s Mark Savard, James Peterson, 9, Braden Huitema, 9, Aaron Sanford, 7 and lakecity pro mountain biker James Doerfling enjoy the afternoon during the Williams Lake Cycling Club and Red Shred’s Bike a Board Shed’s Father’s Day Bike Jam in Boitanio Park. (Greg Sabatino photo)
Russell Bobrowski (from left), and his sons Louis Bobrowski, 4, and Oliver Bobrowski, 7, enjoy spending some time together riding at the Father’s Day Bike Jam.
Benjamin Gregg (left), 3, and Roy Wellburn, 4, are all smiles at the Father’s Day Bike Jam.

Riding, friendship, spending time with fathers and fresh Red Tomato Pies pizza were all enjoyed Sunday at the Father’s Day Boitanio Park Bike Jam.

Hosted by the Williams Lake Cycling Club and Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed the event saw a large contingent of mountain bikers of all ages take part.

Riders enjoyed both the trails and the skate park, along with testing out some fresh lines recently upgraded and cleaned up by Williams Lake pro mountain biker James Doerfling and his company, Jimco Services.

The bike jam was focused on family, with no competition involved, with refreshments and RTP pizza supplied throughout the afternoon.


