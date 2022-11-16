Fat is back —fat biking season back for Cariboo cyclists

For cyclists who enjoy riding trails in the winter, trails are once again being packed for biking

Fat biking season has started, and trail grooming is already underway in Williams Lake.

On the Fox Mountain trail network, a number of trails have been packed, though the unsubstantiated early season snow still makes for challenging corners and climbing.

Many of the flatter loops from Mason Road to Ross Road have been tracked with the Williams Lake Cycling Club’s Snowdog groomer, including Chicken Scratch, Snap, Crackle, and Fox Fire.

Fat biking has become popular in many places, as the larger “fat” tires help riders over surfaces normally not suitable to cycling with a regular bicycle such as sand, large rocky cobble and snow.

Winter fat biking usually includes the addition of studded tires for ice and snow.

