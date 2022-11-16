Guy Ridler was out getting some exercise on the Fox Mountain trails on his fat bike on Nov. 12, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Guy Ridler was out getting some exercise on the Fox Mountain trails on his fat bike on Nov. 12, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Fat is back —fat biking season back for Cariboo cyclists

For cyclists who enjoy riding trails in the winter, trails are once again being packed for biking

Fat biking season has started, and trail grooming is already underway in Williams Lake.

On the Fox Mountain trail network, a number of trails have been packed, though the unsubstantiated early season snow still makes for challenging corners and climbing.

Many of the flatter loops from Mason Road to Ross Road have been tracked with the Williams Lake Cycling Club’s Snowdog groomer, including Chicken Scratch, Snap, Crackle, and Fox Fire.

Fat biking has become popular in many places, as the larger “fat” tires help riders over surfaces normally not suitable to cycling with a regular bicycle such as sand, large rocky cobble and snow.

Winter fat biking usually includes the addition of studded tires for ice and snow.

Read more: Fat biking gaining traction this winter in the Cariboo

Read more: New coach for Williams Lake Bullet Speed Skaters


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CyclingWilliams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Captain Horvat has 3 points, leading Canucks to 5-4 triumph over Sabres

Just Posted

The Tribune’s Ruth Lloyd was out on the Fox Mountain trails on Nov. 12, 2022, enjoying some fresh air and sunshine. (Guy Ridler photo)
Fat is back —fat biking season back for Cariboo cyclists

(Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)
Homeless encampment on Quesnel Riverfront Trail catches fire

Williams Lake city council’s first regular meeting took place Tuesday, Nov. 15. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
New Williams Lake city council pressed on reconciliation at first meeting

Williams Lake city hall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake eyes rescinding COVID-19 mandatory vaccine policy