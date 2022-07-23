There were a few starts and stops but major crashes were avoided at the WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway Stampede races. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

There were a few starts and stops but major crashes were avoided at the WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway Stampede races. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Fan Appreciation races postponed at Thunder Mountain Speedway

Event expected to be rescheduled in the coming weeks

The upcoming Fan Appreciation Day at WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway in Williams Lake set for the long weekend has been postponed.

Ken Waslen, president of the club, said the decision was due to a number of factors, however, the club is hoping to reschedule before they wrap up the season.

In the meantime, race fans can look forward to all class points racing Aug.6 and again on Aug. 26.

Sept. 24 is Day of Destruction and the all class points championships. Qualifying starts at 11 a.m. with racing underway at noon.

Waslen thansk fans for their ongoing support.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Previous story
Police open investigations into 2003 and 2018 Canadian world junior teams

Just Posted

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Tribune.
COLUMN: Pests or just another farmer?

Jackson Altwasser (from left), Curtis Roorda and Boston Pierce have signed with the 100 Mile House Wranglers. (Photo submitted)
Wranglers sign 3 Williams Lake players for new season

There were a few starts and stops but major crashes were avoided at the WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway Stampede races. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Fan Appreciation races postponed at Thunder Mountain Speedway

Williams Lake Rustlers Rugby team player Devon Nueman runs with the ball mid field before successfully making a try, Saturday July 2 at the Ottoman Rugby Fields. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Stampede Rugby weekend a success, Rustlers hosting touch rugby through summer