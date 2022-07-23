Fan Appreciation races postponed at Thunder Mountain Speedway

Event expected to be rescheduled in the coming weeks

There were a few starts and stops but major crashes were avoided at the WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway Stampede races. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The upcoming Fan Appreciation Day at WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway in Williams Lake set for the long weekend has been postponed.

Ken Waslen, president of the club, said the decision was due to a number of factors, however, the club is hoping to reschedule before they wrap up the season.

In the meantime, race fans can look forward to all class points racing Aug.6 and again on Aug. 26.

Sept. 24 is Day of Destruction and the all class points championships. Qualifying starts at 11 a.m. with racing underway at noon.

Waslen thansk fans for their ongoing support.



