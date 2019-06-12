Family fun the theme of annual Cariboo GM Soapbox Derby this Thursday, June 13

The only rules: soapboxes must have four wheels and brakes

Children and teenagers with a need for speed will get a chance to put the rubber to the pavement this Thursday, June 13 during the annual Cariboo GM Soapbox Derby.

Inaugurated in 2012 with the first ever soapbox derby race, the event has run annually except for in 2017 during the wildfire evacuations, and has been a fun, family-themed event each year at the local car dealership on Mackenzie Avenue South.

For this year’s races children of all ages have been tasked with building the coolest looking, fastest soapboxes they can come up with and will be pitted against one another on the hill at Fourth Avenue South leading down to Mackenzie Avenue. The city will have both streets cordoned off for the event.

“It’s a great, family-oriented event,” said Cariboo GM sales associate Rick White. “Kids build their cars with their parents, it’s totally free and it’s unique to the Cariboo.”

The only rules: soapboxes must have four wheels and brakes.

Cariboo GM sales associate Marilee Vickers added the Horsepower Hooligans will be co-hosting the event alongside Cariboo GM staff.

Trophies will be up for grabs in all age classes, and three weight classes will be contested during the event.

There will also be a trophy awarded for the best-designed, home-built soapbox.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue will be on site as the safety crew, and the Cariboo GM Grillverado will be on site serving up hot dogs by donation to a local charity.

“Come on down, have a hot dog and cheer the kids on,” White said.

The Cariboo GM Soapbox Derby is slated to get underway at 6 p.m.


