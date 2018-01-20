Melissa Newberry leads Heidi, 8, and her mom Jody Reed out towards the trails for a lesson in skiing.

Family fun day at Bull Mountain attracts skiers young and old

Skiers of all different ability levels and experience headed to the hill Saturday morning

The Bull Mountain Ski Area was full of new and experienced skiers Saturday, as toddlers to seniors laced up their ski boots and tried on some cross country skis to take advantage of the Wellness Day run by the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club.

For Family Fun Day, the other name for the event, members of the club were out late the night before making sure the trails were groomed and ready for the abundance of skiers the next morning.

Experienced members of the club were on hand to give some cross country skiing lessons, while Caribou Ski was offering free rentals of skis and snowshoes for the day.

“It’s just to get people out and get them interested in skiing,” said Sean Seaborne, the director of operations with the club.

“It’s a good way to get families out, get them interested in cross country skiing and an active lifestyle.”

The club was also offering waxing as a fundraiser for some of the race teams, and hot chocolate, bannock and chili were in abundance for people coming in from the trails.

Peruvian Fiorella Castro was at the hill Saturday morning, and buckled on skis to give cross country skiing a go for the first time.

“It was cool,” she said, adding that though it was a bit difficult she would give it another try.

“I liked the new experience.”

If you missed family fun day, the ski area is open through the winter. Conditions are updated via the Ski Club’s blog at wlccs.blogspot.ca.

For children who are interested in giving cross country skiing a go, registration is still open for the Jackrabbits, a program youth ages six to nine is running Sundays at Bull Mountain.

Seaborne also says the club will be offering lessons for adults that will be starting in January or February.

For more details, visit the club’s Fecbeook page at Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club or their website at www.bullmountain.ca.

Sam Buhler shows off his prowess on cross country skis, leading his pack by several yards heading out onto the trails at Bull Mountain on Family Fun Day. Tara Sprickerhoff photos

Fiorella Castro laughs during the final leg of her first time ski

Jesse Buhler is surrounded by people helping him to get on his skis, as his whole family came out for a jaunt on Family Fun Day.

Odin and Molly Warr pause for some hot chocolate, warming up after taking to the trails

Operations manager Scott Gordon and director of operations Sean Seaborne wax some skis as part of a fundraiser for some of the ski teams.

A group of cross country skiers discuss their game plan before hitting the trails

