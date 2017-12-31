Families slip and slide into New Year
Temperatures hovering around -20C on New Year’s Eve didn’t stop lakecity families from getting out and enjoying the beautiful sunshine.
The Sacred Heart sledding hill saw a moderate number of people braving the frigid temperatures for a day of family fun.
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Sydney Folz, 12, takes a run down the Sacred Heart Sledding Hill on New Year’s Day.
Dennis Mitchell and his son, Jackson Mitchell, 9, didn’t let temperatures of around -20C bother them as they enjoyed a day out on the Sacred Heart sledding hill in Williams Lake on New Year’s Eve. (Greg Sabatino photos)