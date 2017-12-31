Families slip and slide into New Year

Temperatures hovering around -20C on New Year’s Eve didn’t stop lakecity families from getting out and enjoying the beautiful sunshine.

The Sacred Heart sledding hill saw a moderate number of people braving the frigid temperatures for a day of family fun.

Sydney Folz, 12, takes a run down the Sacred Heart Sledding Hill on New Year’s Day.