Families find their way with Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club

An event in the Dairy Fields on Sept. 24 was just one of a number of events the club is hosting

Wren Winkelman, from left, Gil Winkelman, and Shelley Fletcher are checking their map during an orienteering event at the Dairy Fields on Sunday, Sept. 24. (Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club photo)

Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club held a Sunday orienteering event on Sept. 24 at the Dairy Fields in Williams Lake.

This was their second orienteering event in two weeks, with one at Knife Creek the weekend before.

About 25 participants came out to take part, with ages ranging from three years old to 65.

There were seven Cub Scouts and their leaders as well, trying out orienteering in the field after being introduced to it by Bryan Chubb at one of their Monday meetings.

The next orienteering event will take place at Bull Mountain cross country ski area on Oct. 1. Registration opens at noon with a 1 p.m. start time for participants. For more information or to be added to the Cariboo Chilcotin Orienteering Club mailing list, go to ccoc.whyjustrun.ca.

Outdoors and RecreationWilliams Lake