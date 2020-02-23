Falcons wrestlers leave it all on the mat at zone and provincial championships

Three of five Falcons wrestlers medal at provincials

Lake City Falcons wrestling team members: coach Tyler Scaiano (back from left), Shaelynn Dyck, Baileigh Stowell, Adrienne Brommit (front from left), Shailynn Brommit and Kalub Scaiano grappled to impressive results during the past month at both the zone and provincial high school wrestling championships. (Photo submitted)

A young Lake City Falcons wrestling team made its mark attending both the North Central Zone and BC Secondary School Wrestling Association Provincial Championships this past month.

Six grapplers — Adrienne Brommit, Shailynn Brommit, Shaelynn Dyck, Baileigh Stowell, Sebastian Brommit and Kalub Scaiano — travelled with coach Ian Pare to this year’s north zone championships Feb. 7-8 in Prince George.

Combined, the team amassed three gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal at the championships.

Kalub, the team’s veteran wrestler, was taking part in his second season competing at zones. After winning a gold medal in the 41-kilogram division last year as a Grade 8, Kalub repeated the feat this season to win gold in the 45-kilogram weight class, winning each of his three matches to qualify him for provincials.

Adrienne, a Grade 8 wrestler now in her second year with the team, also won gold in her 43-kilogram weight class, as did her sister, Shailynn, in the 40-kilogram division.

Grade 9 wrestler Shaelynn, meanwhile, grappled her way to a silver medal in the 60-kilogram weight class, as did Baileigh, also Grade 9, in her 57-kilogram class.

Sebastian, Grade 10, won a bronze medal in the 66-kilogram division.

READ MORE: Falcons grapplers hit mat for start of 2019/20 season

From Feb. 15-18, five Falcons wrestlers then attended the BCSSWA Provincial Championships at the Langley Event Centre, open to grades 8-12.

Coach Tyler Scaiano said it was an impressive and exciting meet, with three of five athletes earning a medal at provincials.

Shaelynn (60-kilogram class) and Baileigh (57-kilogram class), he said, were in extremely strong divisions for their first crack at a provincial medal, each with 22 competitors. He said, undaunted, the girls plan to work hard for next season and go for gold.

Kalub and Adrienne, meanwhile, both fought to provincial gold medals, while Shailynn nabbed a bronze for her efforts and, combined, the team picked up the BCSSWA Provincial Championships fifth-place title. The tournament featured 113 registered schools, with 41 of those qualified points for girls’ team awards.

Kalub entered provincials seeded first out of 17 boys in his division for the second year in a row. After winning silver in the 41 kilogram division in 2019 and having to forfeit his final match due to being sick, he once again reached the finals in the 45-kilogram class to come out on top of the division.

Adrienne, seeded second out of 12 girls in her category, was competing at her first provincials. Her gold medal came in the 43 kilogram weight division.

READ MORE: Wrestlers pin to win at zone championships

Shailynn, meanwhile, entered without a seed due to just four girls in her 40-kilogram weight class, however, she battled her way to the finals. Coaches said she won but, due to a point discrepancy, landed the bronze medal.

Coaches Tyler Scaiano and Ian Pare said they’d like to thank all of the team’s wrestlers for an outstanding season, which saw over 60 athletes register to wrestle this season between elementary schools and at the high school level.

They said they were proud of the way the team battled through some extremely tough matches at zones and at provincials and demonstrated what they have been working on in practices on the mat at both competitions.

“They all had fun and it was an incredible experience for them,” Tyler said.



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter